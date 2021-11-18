Canada has come of age as Canucks lead CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table after Mexico scalp

In the CONCACAF region, the USA and Mexico are usually the dominant teams, with Costa Rica and Honduras not far behind them.

However, Canada have played themselves into the story and are backing the big talk with big results. The Canucks are currently the most in-form team in the region, having gone unbeaten in their last eight matches.

They have also chalked up some huge results in that period. John Herdman’s side held the USA and Mexico to a 1-1 draws in October and have now beaten the latter in the reverse fixture.

Canada have simply been unstoppable in the World Cup qualifiers, with their form propelling them to the top of the qualifying table. They are currently unbeaten, having won four of their eight fixtures so far.

Canada on course for World Cup qualification

It almost sounds as if it's fantasy, but Canada are currently a point above the USA and two ahead of Mexico. At this rate qualification to Qatar shouldn’t be beyond Alphonso Davies and co.

The Canucks boast a young and talented team that is playing with a lot of character. Alphonso Davies might be the star man but there are other great players in the Canadian team.

Atiba Hutchinson’s experience has been key to the team’s discipline, while the efforts of Sam Adekugbe and Tajon Buchanan have been incredible.

Cyle Larin has also been immense for Canada, having scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Mexico on Wednesday. This is a team that is on a roll and they are on course to qualify for the World Cup.

Canadian football on the rise

The Canucks have been on the periphery of international football for many decades now. They haven’t qualified for the World Cup since 1986 and last won the Gold Cup in 2000.

However, Canadian football has been on the rise in the last few years. They reached the semi-final of the 2021 Gold Cup and are now genuine candidates to book their place in Qatar.

Even better is the fact that the country boasts a young team that can only get better. They also have a coach who is young but experienced enough to get them to where they want to be.

"I'll never forget this. The snow, the crowd, the Mexicans, just brilliant,” Canada boss Herdman said after the win over Mexico, as quoted by CBC.

"Absolutely. No one wants to play in that, especially the Mexicans. First time I think we've beaten them in decades; so just proud, just a proud night for the lads."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Canada have something exciting going on. This is a project that could soon put the country back among the continent's elite national teams. That should be sooner rather than later.

Edited by Parimal