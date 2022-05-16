Three potential destinations for Jonathan David this summer

Jonathan David has been a revelation since joining Lille FC from Gent in the summer transfer window of 2020.

He played 74 league games for the Dogues’ thus far, scoring 28 goals and making three assists. The 22-year-old attacker was one of Lille’s star performers during their Ligue 1 title win last season. He scored 13 goals and made three assists in 37 appearances.

The Canada international has been in fine form this season as well, scoring 15 goals in 37 league games. He also scored three goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances prior to Lille's elimination from the tournament in the R16 against Chelsea.

Jonathan David could leave Lille this summer

David's performances at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy caught the attention of several big European clubs, who have shown interest in signing him. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lille are also open to selling him in the summer.

Lille are open to sell Jonathan David in the summer if the proposal is right. Jonathan David scored a brace tonight, waiting for his move this summer. Lille board had a meeting with his agent few days ago to discuss price tag and details.Lille are open to sell Jonathan David in the summer if the proposal is right. Jonathan David scored a brace tonight, waiting for his move this summer. Lille board had a meeting with his agent few days ago to discuss price tag and details. 🔴🇨🇦 #LilleLille are open to sell Jonathan David in the summer if the proposal is right.

On that note, here's a list of three clubs Jonathan David could join during the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will look to sign a new striker in summer

The Gunners lost their striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January as they terminated his contract after a fallout with Mikel Arteta. The Gabonese then joined Barcelona. They are also on the verge of losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are currently in the final months of their respective contracts at the club.

As things stand, Arteta will be without a recognized striker at the start of next season. Signing a new forward will be the Spaniard's top priority during the summer transfer window.

Jonathan David's style of play will tune in well with Arteta's tactical philosophy, who likes his attackers to press opposition defenders. The Lille striker applied 19.22 pressures and won 0.91 tackles per 90 in the Ligue 1 this season.

According to Football.London, the Gunners' technical director Edu has already contacted Jonathan David's agent over a summer transfer. However, they will likely have to pay a hefty transfer fee to secure his services.

#2 West Ham United

West Ham United are short of options up front.

West Ham United only have Michael Antonio as a senior striker in their squad. David Moyes has relied heavily on wingers Jarrod Bowen and Said Bainharma for goals this season. Signing a new striker will be high on his priority list during the upcoming transfer window.

Known for his pace and power, Jonathan David has a lot of attributes to succeed in Moyes' counter-attacking football. The 22-year-old attacker averaged 1.9 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per 90 in the Ligue 1 this season. Other than that, he also won 0.6 aerial duels per game in the league.

The Hammers were linked (according to Ekrem Konur via SportsMole) with the Canada international during the January transfer window. They could try signing him again during the upcoming transfer window.

#3 Newcastle United

Eddie Howe transformed Newcastle United

Newcastle United have struggled offensively this season, scoring just 40 goals in 36 Premier League games this season. They are currently in the market for a new striker with Lille's Jonathan David among the top names on the list.

The Canada international is a versatile forward who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder.

Eddie Howe's tactical philosophy is based around retaining the ball and playing eye-catching football. David has averaged 16.7 passes per game in Ligue 1 games this season with a passing accuracy of 78.3. His 19.22 pressures per game also makes him an attractive candidate for Howe, who likes his players to work hard to retrieve the ball through pressure.

Newcastle United were sold to a group led by Amanda Staveley and Mohamed Bin Salman in October, making them the richest clubs in football. They could financially muscle other clubs if they decide to go for the Canada international in the summer.

