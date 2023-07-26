Jordan Henderson spotted training with new teammates in Al-Ettifaq’s pre-season camp even before Liverpool confirm transfer: Reports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has reportedly been spotted training with his rumored new club Al-Ettifaq's teammates in a video that was leaked online earlier today.

The 33-year-old midfielder is currently on the verge of securing a move to the Saudi Arabian club after they reached an agreement with Reds over a £13 million move.

Meanwhile, the latest twist in event concerning his proposed move to Al-Ettifaq will come as a big surprise to many. This is because Liverpool are yet to make his exit from the club official.

Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, are also yet to unveil Henderson as their new player, thus posing a riddle to observers. The player himself has not officially bid farewell to the Reds fans either.

It comes at a time where another clip of the Liverpool captain showing him making what seems to be a supposed farewell video at Anfield surfaced online today as well.

However, the video of him training with his new Al-Ettifaq teammates, which circulated earlier, has now been deleted.

Henderson's imminent transfer would see him join the now-growing list of players who have secured transfers to Saudi Arabian clubs from Europe this summer.

He could also be reutinted with another Reds teammate, Fabinho, who is also closing in on a £40 million transfer to Al Ittihad as per David Ornstien. He will also be coach by Reds legend Steven Gerrard, who is currently in charge of Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old English midfielder is expected to pocket a huge £700,000 a-week salary at Al-Ettifaq, while committing to a two-year contract with an option to extend by a further year.

Jugen Klopp hints as possible new signings for Liverpool amid Jordan Henderson's imminent exit

The Reds are on the verge of losing club captain Henderson, who is almost now certain to be unveiled as a new player for Saudi Arabian club side Al-Ettifaq.

The Englishman could also be joined by teammate Fabinho in Saudi Arabia, as per reports by David Ornstein, who revealed that talks have resumed between the Reds and Al Ittihad over a proposer £40 million transfer.

The duo's likely departure would no doubt create a vacuum in Jurgen Klopp's team that would have to be filled in the transfer market. Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but could add more players to their roster.

Speaking during an interview via Daily Mail, Klopp stated that his side will bring in new players before the window shuts. In his words,

"There are so many things to do. The transfer window is open. If my day would have 28 hours at the moment it would not be a problem - I could fill them easily."

"Still three-and-a-half weeks until the first game of the season. A few things have to happen before then, definitely, transfer market-wise as well. That is clear now. And it will happen. New players have to come in. We will have a good team."