Jordan vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

Jordan host the Dominican Republic at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday for an international friendly. Ranked 64th in the world, the Chivalrous Ones have been having a whirlwind year, which saw them qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

The Middle Eastern side finished second in Group B of the Asian qualifiers third round behind only South Korea, and will participate in next year's showpiece.

However, lately it's been rough for them, with Jordan losing 1-0 to neighbors Iraq in their last qualifying fixture before seeing a 0-0 draw with Russia in a friendly last weekend.

For two games in a row, Jamal Sellami's side have failed to bag a goal - a stat that would be concerning the head coach as Jordan begin preparations for their World Cup debut.

By contrast, a beleaguered Dominican Republic side are coming off the back of a forgetful Gold Cup campaign, which saw them bow out in the first round without winning even once.

Consecutive defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica sealed their fate, before Los Quisqueyanos salvaged a consolation point against Suriname in their final group fixture (0-0 draw).

But unlike Jordan, the Dominican Republic had an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign as they finished in third place in Group A in the second round. Jamaica and Guatemala trumped the minnows for a place in the third round.

Head coach Marcelo Neveleff's side has called up 23 players for the friendly game, including key forward Dorny Romero, who's netted 26 goals for them in 43 games. There are five uncapped players in the squad too.

Jordan vs Dominican Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between the sides in history.

Dominican Republic are winless in their last three games and have won just twice in seven matches overall in 2025.

Jordan have failed to score in their last two games.

The Chivalrous Ones are ranked 64th in the world, while the Dominican Republic are 139th in the world, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Jordan vs Dominican Republic Prediction

The Chivalrous Ones are the favorites on paper given their squad quality and strength. The Dominican Republic are on a low ebb right now and it's hard to see them pull off a shocker here.

Prediction: Jordan 2-0 Dominican Republic

Jordan vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

