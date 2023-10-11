Jordan host Iran at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Friday (October 13) at the 2023 Jordan International Tournament. It's a friendly competition between four sides, with Qatar and Iraq also invited.

Coming off six consecutive wins, Iran are the most in-form team among the participants and the highest-ranked, too. During this run, Team Melli won the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup in June and picked up friendly wins against Kenya, Bulgaria and Angola.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has called up 23 players for their Jordan trip. That inclueds key forwards like Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun. Between them, the players have 141 caps and 83 goals.

Feyenoord's Alirezah Jahanbakhsh and skipper Ehsan Hajsafi, who has 131 caps, have also been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, Jordan's run, though, hasn't been as smooth as Iran, as the Middle Eastern side have won twice in six games, all in friendlies. In their latest bouts of games, the Chivalrous Ones were thrashed 6-0 by Norway in Oslo before a 2-1 loss in Baku to Azerbaijan.

With both Iran and Jordan set to begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month and having qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup, this tournament is an opportunity to prepare for the same.

Jordan vs Iran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jordan and Iran have clashed 13 times, with Jordan leading 6-4.

They're meeting the first time since June 2012 when they drew goalless in a friendly.

Iran have failed to score in two of their last three clashes with Jordan.

In five international games this year, Jordan have lost thrice, all to UEFA nations: Serbia, Norway and Azerbaijan.

Iran have won their last six games and are unbeaten in seven; Team Melli's last defeat was a 1-0 loss to the USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November last year.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi has scored nine goals in 2023, including two hat-tricks (vs Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan).

Jordan vs Iran Prediction

Jordan haven't lost to Iran in three clashes, but the sides are meeting after 11 years, and the current Team Melli side is the strongest in years. With Mehdi Taremi in the form of his life, the Chivalrous Ones could in for a difficult evening and might suffer a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Jordan 1-2 Iran

Jordan vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes