Jordan vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Jordan and Kuwait will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over North Korea in an international friendly.

Their last competitive game saw them claim a shock 2-1 comeback away win over Saudi Arabia in the last round of the qualifiers in June. They went behind to Ali Lajami's 16th-minute goal but Ali Olwan and Noor Al Rawabdeh scored first-half goals to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Kuwait, meanwhile, saw off Afghanistan with a narrow 1-0 home win. Eid Naser Al Rashedi scored the match-winner in the 81st minute.

The victory saw The Blue Wave book their spot at this stage of the qualifiers as Group A runners-up behind Qatar with seven points from six games. Jordan finished top of Group G, level on 13 points with Saudi Arabia.

Both sides have been grouped alongside South Korea, Oman, Iraq and Palestine.

Jordan vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 26 occasions in the past. Kuwait have eight wins to their name, and 11 games were drawn while Jordan were victorious six times.

Their most recent clash came in June 2022 when Jordan claimed a 3-0 home win in a 2023 Asian Cup qualifier.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Jordan are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run (five wins).

Four of Kuwait's last five games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Jordan form guide: W-D-D-W-W Kuwait form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Kuwait form guide: Jordan remained in 68th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Kuwait climbed one spot to 136th.

Jordan vs Kuwait Prediction

Jordan impressively topped Saudi Arabia in the last round of the qualifiers and will be full of confidence as they seek to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Kuwait have historically been superior in this fixture. However, the Blue Wave are winless in the last seven head-to-head games (five draws).

Jordan are the favorites in this game and we are backing the home side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Jordan 2-0 Kuwait

Jordan vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

