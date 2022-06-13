Jordan vs Kuwait prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Asia Cup qualifiers 2022-23

Jordan will be aiming to make it three wins from three in the 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifiers when they visit the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium to face Kuwait on Tuesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be desperate to get one over the Chivalrous, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the sides since 2014.

Jordan maintained their 100% record in the Asia Cup qualifiers as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Indonesia on Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 win over Nepal when the sides squared off at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in last week’s group opener.

Jordan head into Tuesday on a run of four wins from their last five games in all competitions, with a 2-1 friendly loss to Australia on June 1 being the only exception.

Kuwait, on the other hand, got their qualification campaign up and running last time out courtesy of a dominant 4-1 win over Nepal.

Prior to that, they fell to a somewhat disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Indonesia in the Group A curtain raiser on June 8.

Kuwait have managed just one win from their last seven away games in all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws in that time.

Jordan vs Kuwait Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Kuwait hold a superior record in the history of this fixture. Jordan have picked up five wins in that period, while 10 games have ended all square.

Jordan Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Kuwait Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Jordan vs Kuwait Team News

Jordan

Jordan boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns after coming out unscathed from their win over Indonesia last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Kuwait

Off the back of their dominant display against Nepal, head coach Vítezslav Lavicka could name an unchanged starting side on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Jordan vs Kuwait Predicted XI

Jordan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yazeed Abulaila; Yazan Alarab, Abdallah Nasib, Mohammad Aldmeiri, Ehsan Haddad; Noor Al Rawabdeh, Baha Abdulrahman, Musa Al-Taamari; Mahmoud Al Mardi, Ali Olwan, Yazan Al Naimat

Kuwait Predicted XI (4-4-2): Khaled Al Rashidi; Rashed Al Dosari, Fahad Al Hajeri, Fahad Al Rashidi, Eissa Waleed; Fawaz Ayedh, Bader Al Mutawa, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Ali Khalaf; Yousef Al Sulaiman, Omar Al Hebaiter

Jordan vs Kuwait Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we predict a cagey affair with both teams having a go at each other. Jordan have hit their stride in the tournament and we are backing them to come away with all three points on Tuesday, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Jordan 2-1 Kuwait

