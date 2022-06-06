Jordan vs Nepal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifiers

Jordan and Nepal lock horns at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Kuwait for the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in Group A.

The Chivalrous have participated in each of the last three editions of the tournament and could make it four in a row.

Adnan Hamad's side prepared for the qualifiers with a pair of international friendlies against India and Australia over the last few days, beating the former 2-0 before losing 2-1 against the Socceroos.

Nepal have never played in a major tournament before, which is something they will be looking to correct this time.

The Gorkhalis come into Wednesday on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Oman, their second consecutive loss in an official game.

Jordan vs Nepal Head-To-Head

There have been four previous clashes between the sides, with Nepal failing to win any of those, losing thrice.

The World Cup qualifying reverse also ended in a convincing 3-0 victory for Jordan.

Jordan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Nepal Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Jordan vs Nepal Team News

Jordan

Ali Olwan has a spectacular record for the Chivalrous, netting six goals in 19 games, but if head coach Adnan Hamad decides to shake things up, then Hamza Al-Dardour is an option off the bench too.

Belgium-based Musa Al-Taamari was on target in their defeat to Australia last time out and could keep his place on the wings.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nepal

Captain and top-scorer Nawayug Shrestha could lead the line for the Gorkhalis once again.

One of the three goalkeepers - Deep Karki, Bishal Sunar, Tikendra Singh Thapa - will make their international debut on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jordan vs Nepal Predicted XI

Jordan (4-1-4-1): Yazid Abu Layla; Ihsan Haddad, Tareq Khattab, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh; Baha' Abdel-Rahman; Musa Al-Taamari, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ahmed Samir, Sharara; Ali Olwan.

Nepal (4-3-3): Deep Karki; Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Bikash Tamang, Suman Aryal, Sesehang Aangdembe; Santosh Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti, Suraj Jeu Thakuri; Ayush Ghalan, Darshan Gurung, Arik Bista.

Jordan vs Nepal Prediction

Both teams come into the game on the back of a defeat. However, Jordan are the better side on paper in this match.

The Chivalrous have enough in their tank to see off Nepal and start their campaign with a win.

Prediction: Jordan 2-0 Nepal

