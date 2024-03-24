Jordan vs Pakistan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Jordan host Pakistan at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday (March 26) in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, looking to complete the double.

The Chivalrous Ones comprehensively beat Pakistan 3-0 in their earlier meeting on Thursday in Islamabad. Mousa Taamari and Ali Olwan struck inside the opening 10 minutes before Tamari added a third in the closing stages to complete his brace.

With a first win in the qualifying round, Jordan remain third in Group G with four points in three games, while Pakistan are at the bottom after losing three in a row.

It has been a terrible campaign for the Falcons, ranked 195th in the world. Their campaign got off to a 4-0 crushing againstf Saudi Arabia before another heavy 6-1 loss to Tajikistan, while Jordan inflicted further damage with a 3-0 victory.

Ranked 70th in the world, Jordan are also bolstered by their memorable Asian Cup campaign. The Middle Eastern outfit reached the finals for the first time but eventually lost to hosts and defending champions Qatar, who beat them 3-1.

Jordan vs Pakistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides, with Jordan winning on every occasion.

Pakistan have failed to score in their last six games against Jordan; their only goal in the fixture came in May 1993, when the Falcons were beaten 3-1 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In 10 games this year, Jordan have won six times and lost thrice, including the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final.

Pakistan have lost their last three games, all at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With 13 goals conceded in three qualifying games of the seocnd round, Pakistan have the joint worst defensive record along with Bangladesh.

Jordan are ranked 70th in the world, while Pakistan are 195th.

Jordan vs Pakistan Prediction

Jordan's terrific record in the fixture makes them the overwhelming favourites to prevail once again. Pakistan are one of the weakest sides in the world, and their torrid run of form doesn't hold them in good stead. The Chivalrous Ones shouls win again without much hassle.

Prediction: Jordan 3-0 Pakistan

Jordan vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No