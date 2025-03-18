Jordan vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Jordan will host Palestine at the Amman International Stadium on Thursday in another game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be keen to get a win that could put them in direct qualification spots with three games to go in the qualifiers.

Ad

Jordan will continue their campaign for a first-ever World Cup finals appearance this week, having drawn three of their opening six games in the main qualifying round, most recently a 1-1 draw with Kuwait in November.

The hosts, who are comfortably sat in third place in their group, were in pretty impressive form throughout last year, winning 12 and drawing five of their 21 games. They will look to continue that form going into the crucial stages of the qualifying campaign.

Ad

Trending

Palestine, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of Group B with three draws and three losses in their six qualifying games so far. The visitors, who are on an eight-game winless run, earned an impressive 1-1 draw against group leaders South Korea in their last outing and can only hope to replicate that performance in their remaining four games to avoid elimination.

Jordan vs Palestine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 12 previous occasions going into Thursday's game. Jordan have won six of those games, and five have ended in draws while Palestine have won only one.

The hosts have a remarkable goal-scoring record in this fixture with 13 goals scored across the last four meetings with Palestine.

Palestine’s only win over Jordan came in the first-ever edition of this fixture back in October 1976.

The Lions of Canaan are the lowest-scoring side in Group B with a goal tally of four.

Jordan are currently ranked 64th on the FIFA World Rankings while Palestine are ranked 101st.

Ad

Jordan vs Palestine Prediction

The Chivalrous Ones will be clear favorites when they host Palestine on Thursday thanks to their much better recent form and home advantage. They will, however, need to avoid complacency to ensure they get a vital three points.

The Lions of Canaan are unlikely to end their winless streak this midweek but will hope to force a draw which will require a much better defensive display than they have managed in past editions of this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Jordan 1-0 Palestine

Jordan vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of the visitors' last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback