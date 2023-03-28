Jordan and Philippines lock horns at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Tuesday (March 28) in a friendly.

The Chivalrous Ones play for the first time since November 2022 when Spain beat them 3-1 in a friendly before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played in Amman, goals from Ansu Fati, Gavi and Inaki Williams had La Roja 3-0 up before Ahmed Samir pulled a goal back in stoppage time.

That ended Jordan's run of five straight wins, three of which came in the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers, as the Middle Eastern outfit sealed their place in the finals for a fifth time and fourth on the trot,

The Philippines, meanwhile, were in action last week, losing 2-0 to Kuwait in a friendly, courtesy of late goals from Bader Al-Fadhel and Ali Khalaf. Like Jordan, Philippines will return to Qatar next January for the Asia Cup. They will look to build some momentum by posting positive results in the friendlies.

Jordan vs Philippines Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Jordan and Philippines

The visitors have lost their last three games, failing to score in two of them. They last lost four in a row in January 2019.

Jordan lost their last game, having won the previous five. However, they're playing for the first time in four months

In friendlies, Philippines have lost their last two after beating Timor-Leste 4-1 in July last year

Jordan last endured back-to-back losses in March 2019.

Jordan's Ahmed Samir has scored two of their last three goals

Philippines forward Jens Rasmussen has scored three of their last six goals.

Jordan vs Philippines Prediction

Jordan are ranked 50 places above Philippines, but their lack of recent game time could be a factor that keeps them from winning. However, they have some potent attacking options who could give Philippines a tough run for their money.

Frustrated by their emphatic defeat to Kuwait last week, the Street Dogs could enter the game strongly, looking to take the lead, but their poor run of means it could end in a draw.

Prediction: Jordan 1-1 Philippines

Jordan vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

