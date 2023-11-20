Jordan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Jordan host Saudi Arabia at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick up their first win.

The Chivalrous Ones secured a late 1-1 draw with Tajikistan on matchday one on Thursday. Shahrom Samiev broke the deadlock for the Tajiks in the 89th minute but Yazan Al-Naimat equalized for Jordan, four minutes later.

Ranked 82nd in the world, Hussein Ammouta's side narrowly avoided a loss, but face tougher opposition in this game as Saudi Arabia are flying high after their crushing 4-0 win over Pakistan.

Saleh Al-Shehri struck early in both halves for the Green Falcons, before Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Radif netted in stoppage time to add gloss to the scoreline.

After going eight games without a win, Saudi Arabia returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as the Middle Eastern giants aim to reach the World Cup finals for the third time in a row.

As things stand, Saudi Arabia are at the top of Group G with three points, followed by Jordan with one.

Jordan vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 previous clashes between the sides, with Saudi Arabia winning eight times over Jordan and losing on five occasions.

Jordan have won their last two games against Saudi Arabia and remain unbeaten in their last three.

Saudi Arabia's last win over Jordan came in March 2015, a 2-1 win in a friendly game.

Jordan are winless in their last five games, losing thrice (in a row) and then drawing twice.

After beating Pakistan in their last game, Saudi Arabia could see consecutive wins for the first time since a run of nine wins from March to October 2021.

In 10 games this year, Saudi Arabia have failed to score in just two games: vs Iraq (2-0 loss in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup) and a 1-0 loss vs South Korea in a friendly.

Jordan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Jordan will be feeling confident of their chances here, having avoided a loss in the fixture in their last three games, but their form lately hasn't been the best. Saudi Arabia were struggling this year too until the Pakistan thrashing boosted their confidence.

The Green Falcons could win this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Jordan 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Jordan vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes