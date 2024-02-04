Jordan vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2024 

Jordan and South Korea lock horns at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, in a repeat of their group fixture.

Having only narrowly managed to progress from Group E, finishing in third place with just four points in three games, Jordan have surpassed expectations in the knockout rounds.

The Chivalrous Ones beat gritty Iraq in the round of 16, courtesy of two stoppage-time goals, before seeing off debutants Tajikistan 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Jordan are making their first appearance in the semis and won't hold anything back in their bid to reach the finals. Hussein Ammouta's side had nearly beaten South Korea in their second group stage clash, but an own goal from Yazan Al-Arab in stoppage time made it 2-2.

Since then, the Taegeuk Warriors have drawn twice more, first with Malaysia (3-3) in their final group fixture and then with Saudi Arabia (1-1) in the last-16 before prevailing 4-2 on penalties. Then in the quarter-finals, Korea edged out Australia in extra-time, with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min netting the winner in the 104th minute.

Jordan vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Korea haven't lost to Jordan in any of their previous six clashes, winning thrice.

Jordan and South Korea's most recent clash, coming in the group stages of the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup, ended in a 2-2 draw.

In seven games this calendar year, Jordan have won four times and lost twice: a 6-1 defeat to Japan in a friendly, and a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in their 2023 Asian Cup group-stage clash.

South Korea are unbeaten in their last 13 matches since a 1-0 friendly loss to Peru in June 2023.

South Korea have won eight of their last 11 games; all the three stalemates during this run have come at the ongoing Asian Cup.

Jordan vs South Korea Prediction

Jordan have been the surprise package of the tournament and will give South Korea another tough run for their money.

The Taegeuk Warriors have shown they won't go down without a fight, and their determination could see them edge out their rivals from the Middle East, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Jordan 2-3 South Korea

Jordan vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here