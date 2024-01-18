Jordan vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Jordan will square off against South Korea at the Al Thumama Stadium in their second group-stage match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Saturday.

Both teams had a winning start to their campaigns, so this is a crucial match in Group E, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage. It is also very likely that the winner of the match will finish as the table toppers in Group E standings.

Jordan made quick work of Malaysia in their campaign opener, recording a 4-0 win thanks to braces from Musa Al-Taamari and Mahmoud Al-Mardi. It was a good result for them, having lost 6-1 to Japan in a friendly earlier this month.

South Korea, who last won the competition in 1960 at home, eased past Bahrain in their campaign opener with a 3-1 win. Hwang In-beom broke the deadlock in the 38th minute but Abdullah Al Hashash leveled the scores for Bahrain in the 51st minute.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in displayed his class, bagging a 12-minute brace to help his team to a comfortable win. Captain and star player Son Heung-min missed a golden chance late in the match and will look to open his goalscoring account this time around.

Jordan vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times across all competitions, with their last two meetings being friendlies. South Korea have an unbeaten record against Jordan, with three wins and two games ending in draws.

Four of the five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Korea keeping four clean sheets.

They have met just once in the Asian Cup, playing a goalless draw in the group-stage clash in 2004.

Taegeuk Warriors are unbeaten in the group stage of the last five editions of the Asian Cup. Jordan went unbeaten in the group stage in the previous edition.

Jordan vs South Korea Prediction

The Chivalrous Ones had the best goal difference (+4) after Matchday 1 at the Asian Cup, thanks to their 4-0 triumph over Malaysia. It was their second-biggest win in the competition's history. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games at the Asian Cup, so they will look to build on that defensive form.

They have endured a winless run against the 1960 champions, drawing two of their five meetings. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last three meetings in that period, suffering 1-0 defeats.

Taegeuk Warriors have been in incredible form and are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, recording seven consecutive wins. They have lost just two games since Jürgen Klinsmann took over as the head coach in February 2023. At the Asian Cup, they have won 15 of their last 19 games and are strong favorites.

Kim Jin-su is the only player not training with the squad due to an injury. Left-back Lee Ki-je was substituted early in the second half against Bahrain, as he seemed to struggle against pace and might be benched in this match.

This match between the two in-form sides should make for an interesting watch. Considering South Korea's unbeaten run in this fixture and better record in the Asian Cup, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Jordan 1-2 South Korea

Jordan vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Korea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-min to score or assist any time - Yes