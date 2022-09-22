Jordan vs Syria prediction Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2022 

Jordan and Syria will face off in a friendly at the King Abdullah II Stadium on Friday (September 23).

The hosts will return to international action following their 3-0 home win against Kuwait in a third round qualifier for the Asia Cup in June. Three men got on the scoresheet for The Chivalrous Ones.

Syria, meanwhile, triumphed over Tajikistan in a friendly in June. Omar Al Somah's 16th-minute strike helped the Qasioun Eagles claim a 1-0 victory.

أخبار منتخب سوريا @syria__football مبارة المنتخب السوري مع نظيره ألاردني ستكون في تمام الساعة العاشرة من يوم الجمعة 23 أيلول وستكون منقولة عبر قناة الرابعة العراقية _ قناة الاردن الرياضية مبارة المنتخب السوري مع نظيره ألاردني ستكون في تمام الساعة العاشرة من يوم الجمعة 23 أيلول وستكون منقولة عبر قناة الرابعة العراقية _ قناة الاردن الرياضية https://t.co/HK152RbuAx

Manager Hussam Al Sayed has called up 23 players to dispute the friendly against Jordan. His squad is headlined by captain Omar al Somah, as well as other experienced stalwarts, like Mahmoud Al-Mawas and Omar Midani.

Thursday's fixture is the only friendly arranged for both teams in the ongoing international break. They will use the game to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action next year.

Jordan vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 39 previous occasions, and they are almost evenly matched in terms of spoils shared.

Jordan have a slightly better record with 15 wins to Syria's 14 occasions, with ten games ending in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020, where Jordan claimed a 1-0 victory.

Syria are on a three-game unbeaten run.

Jordan have lost five of their last six international games.

The last four games involving both teams have seen at least one of them fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Jordan's last five games have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Jordan vs Syria Prediction

Jordan have been the more consistent team and also have home advantage in their favour. Syria, for their part, are also in a confident mood, having won two and drawn one of their last three games.

Both teams are relatively compact in their style and are likely to play cautiously. That means goalscoring opportunities might be hard to come by in a low-scoring game. Jordan should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Jordan vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - No

