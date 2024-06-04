Jordan vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Jordan host Tajikistan at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Thursday for their penultimate clash in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Chivalrous Ones are in contention to reach the next round, as well as seal their place in the Asia Cup, as they sit in second position in the group with seven points from four games.

A victory in their upcoming clash will seal it all and Jordan will feel confident of their chances, as the Middle Eastern side had beaten Tajikistan at the Asia Cup just four months ago. An own goal from Vahdat Hanonov in the 66th minute was enough to send Hussein Ammouta's side into the semi-finals of the competition.

Tajikistan will be gunning for revenge here. A win for them will see the Central Asian side usurp Jordan into second position and blow the race to reach the next round wide open heading into the final day the following week.

The Crowns, however, have won just once in the second round of these qualifiers, a 6-1 drubbing of Pakistan on matchday two, but they haven't been able to build on that. In fact, Tajikistan's form in 2024 has been patchy so far, failing to win their last four games in all competitions.

Jordan vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Jordan and Tajikistan have clashed six times in history, with the former winning four of them and losing to the Crowns just once.

Tajikistan's only ever victory over Jordan came in February 2021, when the Crowns secured a narrow 1-0 win in a friendly.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Tajikistan and Jordan drew 1-1 in their earlier clash, but the latter beat them 1-0 in their most recent encounter (2 February 2024 at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup).

Jordan have won their last two qualifiers by a combined score of 10-0, both coming against minnows Pakistan (3-0 away and 7-0 at home).

Tajikistan are winless in their last four games in all competitions, drawing and losing twice each; the Crowns have won just once from their last six outings.

Jordan are ranked 71st in the world, while Tajikistan are in 99th place.

Jordan vs Tajikistan Prediction

Jordan are breathing fire after putting 10 past Pakistan and will be confident of their chances in this match. Tajikistan are no pushovers like Pakistan, and could give the Chivalrous Ones a tough run for their money, but it may not be enough.

Prediction: Jordan 2-1 Tajikistan

Jordan vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes