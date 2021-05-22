Jordan vs United Arab Emirates prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates are set to clash in a friendly international fixture at the Zabeel Stadium on Monday.

The clash will serve as a warmup for the two national teams, who are set to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers next month.

UAE are 73rd in the latest FIFA Rankings, an improvement of one place compared to the rankings released in February. Jordan, on the other hand, have stayed in 95th place.

Jordan vs United Aran Emirates Head-to-Head

The two Arabian Peninsula rivals have squared off six times across all competitions. All of their meetings thus far have come in competitive fixtures and this will be their first encounter in a friendly fixture.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their six games so far as three games have ended in stalemates. The UAE have a slight upper hand in the fixture and have two wins to their name. Jordan have only been able to get the better of Al Abyad on one occasion.

They last met in the Asian Cup 2007 qualifiers, with that game ending in a goalless draw.

Jordan form guide in international friendlies: W-W-D-L-L

UAE form guide in international friendlies: W-D-L-W-L

Jordan vs United Aran Emirates Team News

Jordan

The Chivalrous have announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming friendlies and do not have any injury or suspension concerns at the moment.

Mahmoud Mardi, Moataz Yassin and Salem Al-Ajaleen will be back on 28 May as they have commitments with their clubs in the AFC Cup.

📸 | منتخب النشامى يبدأ تدريباته في دبي تأهباً لـ ودية الإمارات



التفاصيل: https://t.co/GJ16UuxRF1#معك_يالنشمي pic.twitter.com/gLSyOATrl7 — Jordan FA - الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم (@JordanFA) May 20, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Mahmoud Mardi, Moataz Yassin, Salem Al-Ajaleen

United Aran Emirates

The UAE have announced a 28-man squad for the friendly fixture. With the postponement of the Arab Gulf League, all players are at the disposal of manager Bert van Marwijk.

اللاعبون يحتفلون بيوم ميلاد مارفيك



الأبيض يواصل تدريباته بصفوف مكتملة



الآسيوي يعتمد توقيت المباريات والأبيض يلعب في استاد زعبيل



التفاصيل⏬https://t.co/ojgLi0kzVc#منتخب_الإمارات



.. pic.twitter.com/V2q01Sv7Co — UAE NT منتخب الإمارات (@UAEFNT) May 20, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jordan vs United Aran Emirates Predicted XI

Jordan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ahmed Abdel Sattar; Yazan Al-Arab, Anas Bani Yassin, Ihsan Haddad, Firas Shalabya; Ahmad Thaer, Noor Rawabdeh, Ahmad Arsan, Yassin al-Bakhit; Mahmoud Mardi, Bahaa Faisal

United Aran Emirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Khasif; Shahin Abdulrahman, Mahmoud Khamis, Walid Abbas, Tahnoon Alzaabi; Majed Hassan, Bandar Mohammed, Abdullah Ramadan; Ali Mabkhout, Sebastián Tagliabué, Khalil Ibrahim

Jordan vs United Aran Emirates Prediction

The UAE are fresh from a massive 6-0 win over India while Jordan recorded a 2-1 victory over Bahrain in their previous fixture.

The teams will be focusing on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and are expected to rest their key players in this fixture. Despite that, the UAE are favorites to win this match.

We predict an easy win for them in the fixture.

Prediction: Jordan 1-2 United Aran Emirates.

