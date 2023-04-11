Jordi Cruyff offers interesting response to Barcelona fans chanting for Lionel Messi during Girona clash

Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has stayed coy on Lionel Messi rumors and asked the fans to respect the Argentine's contract at PSG. The forward has been linked with a move back to Camp Nou as his contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after Barcelona could not renew his contract.

He has been linked with several clubs this summer, but a move to Camp Nou could reportedly happen.

When quizzed about Barcelona fans chanting Messi's name at Camp Nou, Jordi Cruyff chose to remain respectful and believed it was not right to talk about a return as his contract at PSG is still active.

Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans following Champions League exit

Lionel Messi was the subject of boos by PSG fans after the club were knocked out of the Champions League. Many believed it was harsh to take aim at the former Barcelona star, but two former players backed the fans.

Emmanuel Petit claimed it was not harsh from the fans to boo Messi and said:

"Even if he is Messi, he is still a human being. In the fans' minds, the last game he's in is the Bayern game and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he gets booed. We play, we are well paid, we do a job that we really like… but in the end, it is for the fans that we do everything. Even if he is Messi and even if he scored 35 goals this season, it's normal to boo him; the fans have every right to do so."

Jerome Rothen was also of the same opinion and said on RMC Sports:

"Whether it's Lionel Messi or another player, he can be whistled. Should we refrain from whistling because it's Messi? Why? Because his name is Messi? Whether you don't give a damn or not, whether you're good or not, whether you're invested or not, the supporter is there just to open his mouth and applaud? The fans shouldn't say anything? They buy popcorn, eat burgers, drink their soda and it doesn't matter? Of course Lionel Messi can be whistled, he's a player like any other."

