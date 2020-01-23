Jorge Mendes confirms a transfer for Bruno Fernandes will happen

Jorge Mendes has insisted that he is not sure if Bruno Fernandes will become a Manchester United player this month, but the super-agent is confident that the Portuguese star will get his transfer wish sooner rather than later.

Mendes spoke with Sky Sports earlier today where he claimed that there is a possibility of the midfielder staying with Sporting Lisbon for the rest of this season. Mendes said:

"I don’t know what will happen to Bruno, honestly I don’t know. If he doesn’t leave now, for sure he will leave in summer."

"Sporting have been talking to other clubs, I’m not sure what will happen if he will go now or at the end of the season."

Manchester United had a deal agreed for Bruno Fernandes

According to reports, the Red Devils had upped their offer for Bruno Fernandes to €55 million plus an additional €10 million in bonuses. This offer was significantly more than their previous €47 million bid which was rejected by the Portuguese side.

However, Sporting Lisbon are now demanding €68 million for the player which the Old Trafford outfit are refusing to pay. This has has left Bruno Fernandes unhappy and agitated at Sporting's tactics. The Portuguese international has openely expressed his desires to leave the club this month but a matter of €5-10 million is stopping him from playing in the Premier League.

