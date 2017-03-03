Jorge Sampaoli is the coach for Barcelona - but it's not that simple

Jorge Sampaoli should be the no-brainer choice for Barcelona, but at this complex club, nothing is ever straightforward.

Sampaoli has impressed this season by taking Sevilla to the Top 3 in the La Liga table

Throughout this time of speculation regarding Luis Enrique’s future, one man has perhaps stood out more than others when it comes to replacing the Spanish coach. Even prior to Jorge Sampaoli’s emergence at Sevilla there were instances of the man one day moving in at Barcelona.

Back in 2013, when his Universidad de Chile weaved some quite brilliant patterns, there was a glow about the Argentine coach. Something special, something unique. Sampaoli is like few others. He’s in a bracket with the Marcelo Bielsa’s and Pep Guardiola’s. They stand alone at times, almost isolated, in their methods and approach. When it goes wrong they are wildly ridiculed, when it goes right it feels as though a footballing state of nirvana has been achieved.

It’s why Barca needs Sampaoli, it’s why Sampaoli needs Barca just as much. They are made for each other in many regards. As names for the job continue to roll out, no one comes close to Sampaoli. In terms of pure success, the currency of trophies, he’s out on top. But at a club like Barca, there needs to be more. Sampaoli has that too.

With guys like Sampaoli, there always is more and the identity, philosophy and values all outweigh pure silverware. They’re all words associated regularly with Barca and it’s why Sampaoli, someone so clear in his ideology, is perfect for them. He’s also shown an ability to mix it up and be versatile. Coming to Europe has further shaped the Argentine’s game and any single viewing of a Sevilla away game in the Champions League is evidence of such.

Gung-ho, out of the traps, all-out-attack Jorge as he was seen as at La U has been replaced by a more mature, methodical coach. A 6-4 win on the first day of the season against Espanyol suggested carnage was going to be on the menu in Sevilla for the season - for those who thought he’d even last, that is. But Sampaoli has adapted and alternated superbly, bringing about a change in Sevilla’s fortunes away from home, their approach in Europe and an unprecedented La Liga title fight.

Sevilla are on the coat-tails of league leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona

The boxes just keep getting ticked. Experience, check. Tactical nous, check. Positive football, check. And so on. Sampaoli has it all. So, what’s the problem? Well, to be blunt, Barça is the problem.

There are ways, and internal nuances at the club that all though are known, are difficult to understand. Barça operates at an intense, demanding level that burns the very best out. Pep Guardiola will back this up, the man announcing his exit in the last 48 hours will do so too. There is a particular mental skill set required to handle Barça life.

It’s why there is such prominence placed upon an incoming knowing and understanding the club. And why Ernesto Valverde is being mentioned in the same breath as Sampaoli when it comes to the role. Normally, someone like Valverde wouldn’t be considered.

He’s a solid coach, a good coach in fact - but he does not pack the pedigree of the elite coaches who would normally be in line for a job that is the magnitude of Barça’s. His work at Athletic has been very good, and after their rollercoaster ride with Marcelo Bielsa, he was a perfect antidote. Steady hands and strong words, all the while working in a subtle nature.

That is potentially what Barça admire, and the icy veins of Valverde are more in sync with Barça as a club as opposed to the chaotic nature of Sampaoli. The Argentine paces the technical area, letting out wild blusters of passion. Valverde is steely, poker-faced somewhat. In the press room, he’s a gent, and highly regarded by media in Spain as being a pleasure to deal with. He’s calculated, calm and very forthcoming. A world away from Luis Enrique’s bristling sneer and snark.

Ernesto Valverde is the current manager of Athletic Bilbao

Valverde barely made an impact at Barça as Johan Cruyff’s famous ‘Dream Team’ was just about to take off. But he is still the chosen one for two key players at Barça; the President and Technical Secretary. As far as the actual players go, Sampaoli is their pick. Word of his managerial style swirls around Barça’s top heavy South American contingent, and one man, in particular, has a strong opinion - one that the club will do well to listen to.

That would be Lionel Messi of course, and with the small matter of a contract to still ink he might well have some leverage, and a spanner in hand to throw in the works of a ‘comfortable’ transition in the form of Valverde.

Messi has every right to, of course. He is Barça right now. And this is the most important contract of his career. Does he make good on the promise of staying with the club, or does he dance with the devil and do the unthinkable - walk away from the club. There is plenty to consider, and this is no easy decision for Barça, even if there being only two genuine candidates to choose from exists. And one of those probably shouldn’t even be considered.

Valverde’s the only true rival to Sampaoli, but in a normal world would not be. This is Barça however, where things are from normal.