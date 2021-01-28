Jorge Valdano advises Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland rather than Kylian Mbappe 

Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano has stated that the Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is a better investment than his French counterpart Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to Spanish Radio station Onda Cero, the 1986 World Cup winner said:

“I would sign Haaland before Mbappe, he moves in small and large spaces, he scores with great regularity.

“I understand that Mbappe is a star, but I'm very impressed with Haaland. He scores goals of all types.”

Both players have emerged as generational talents from whom much is expected in the future.

Mbappe had made a name for himself as a prodigiously talented teenager at Monaco and he has gone on to improve his legacy at Paris Saint-Germain.

Erling Haaland has been a goalscoring sensation in the last one year and he has the Norway international has been linked with a move away from Dortmund.

Real Madrid is a club continually linked with the best players in the world, and considering Haaland and Mbappe's pedigree, it comes as no surprise that a move to the Spanish capital has been mooted.

However, the France international is reportedly higher on the club's wish-list, with Zidane having stated his admiration of his compatriot in the past.

Kylian Mbappe or Erling haaland, who is the better fit for Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe is a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ideally, fans of Real Madrid would rather have both men lining up in the all-white jersey of the club, however, current realities means that might not be feasible.

In terms of the club's current state, the two stars provide solutions to visible and potential problems.

Real Madrid have not adequately replaced Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure to Juventus and if Eden Hazard continues to struggle, a new marquee signing could be sanctioned.

This is where Mbappe comes in, as the PSG star possesses some of the traits of his role model and modeled his game after the Portugal captain.

Upfront, Karim Benzema has held the goalscoring fort remarkably but the Frenchman turned 33 last December and cannot be expected to be around for much longer.

Erling Haaland could ostensibly spend the next decade as the premier striker in the world and Real Madrid could benefit from having him in at the Bernabeu.

Ultimately, barring any severe dip in form or long-term injury, both Mbappe and Haaland are potential Ballons d'Or winners and would each strengthen Real Madrid if they join the LaLiga giants.