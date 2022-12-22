Jorginho opens up on Chelsea future amid rumors of summer exit

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has said he wants to stay at the club beyond this season. The Italian midfielder is yet to pen a new deal and is heading into the final months of his current contract.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2019 from Napoli along with Maurizio Sarri and has had a topsy-turvy career at the club. He is currently the vice-captain and has won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jorginho confirmed his intentions to continue at Chelsea. However, he is focused on his performance on the pitch right now and is keen to get wins after the restart. He said:

"Of course I do, I love Chełsea. But this is a thing I'm not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it's a problem. I'll focus game by game and then we'll see what's going to happen. But my mind is on Chełsea now and trying to win as many games as possible."

When pushed by talkSPORT host Jim White, Jorginho refused to budge and claimed that he is focused on the match against Bournemouth and added:

"Maybe I am, you don't know me! Maybe I don't think now and I just think about the game on the 27th."

Chelsea look to make a fresh start under Graham Potter

Chelsea were on a five-match winless streak when the season paused for the FIFA World Cup. The Blues are keen on getting back to winning ways and Graham Potter is hoping to get his side back in the Premier League top 4 race.

Jorginho is confident that the Blues can turn things around and is happy working under Potter. He told talkSPORT:

"I think he's doing a really good job and now it's just time for the results to come our way. I really do [like working with him]. Him and his staff, they are really nice guys and they work hard. What they really want is to win games, and for the people they are, they really deserve it. So I will try my best to help them to do it."

The Blues are eighth in the Premier League table - 16 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

