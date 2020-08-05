Former Real Madrid and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor reckons Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is the best coach in the history of football. Adebayor played under the Portuguese during his stint at Real Madrid back in 2011, which led to him winning the Copa del Rey, the only trophy of his career.

Speaking of the Tottenham manager, Adebayor said:

"I love Mourinho, we had a great relationship and he was the one who brought me to Madrid, although it wasn't easy for him to find a place for me in the side"

"The only trophy I have ever won was at Madrid with him. Now he's at Tottenham and I wish him the best of luck. He is the best coach in the history of football"

Mourinho to go down as one of the greats of his generation

Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly go down as one of the best managers in football due to the sheer number of trophies he has collected in his managerial journey which started in 2000 with Benfica.

The 57-year-old burst onto the scene by winning the UEFA Cup back in 2002, before winning the Champions League in the following season with Porto.

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur

The Portuguese followed his success in his country by putting Chelsea onto the map with two League titles in London, competing against perhaps the most legendary managers in English football in Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

He went on to win a historic treble with Inter Milan before moving to Real Madrid, where he won the League.

Although he has had a topsy turvy couple of seasons for Manchester United and Tottenham, Mourinho remains one the best in the world. The Portuguese guided the North Londoners to the Europa League for next season and will aim to end the trophy drought at the club.

Interestingly, Adebayor spoke so highly of Mourinho despite playing just five months under the Portuguese at Real Madrid. The Togolese star has played under a host of high profile managers, including Arsene Wenger and Roberto Mancini.

