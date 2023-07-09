Jose Mourinho breaks silence on claims that Paulo Dybala could join Chelsea this summer

Jose Mourinho has expressed his opinion on Paulo Dybala's future at Roma amid increasing transfer interest from Chelsea this summer.

Dybala, 29, has established himself as a regular starter for the Serie A outfit since arriving on a free transfer from Juventus last summer. He scored 18 goals and laid out eight assists in 38 matches past season.

According to Roma Press, Chelsea have identified Dybala as a transfer target in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are prepared to trigger his £10 million exit clause, which is applicable for foreign clubs.

When queried about Dybala, Mourinho replied to reporters (h/t Metro):

"I don't know anything about his contract right now. But obviously, I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players. Let's see what's next."

Should the left-footed forward seal a move to Chelsea this summer, he could prove to be an excellent signing for them. He would provide elite competition to summer arrival Christopher Nkunku as a second striker.

Earlier in 2018, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked to share his opinion on Dybala ahead of a UEFA Champions League tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus. He responded (h/t football.london):

"He's a great footballer and Juventus is a different team when he's on the pitch. Like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, he has the ability to give the team lots of alternative options. It will be tougher for Juventus [to be playing without Dybala]. But they have many other players like [Toronto FC man] Federico Bernardeschi."

Dybala, whose current deal is set to expire in 2025, is averaging a goal and an assist at a fine interval of every 127 minutes in his club career.

Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on Chelsea star's situation amid transfer links

When asked about Levi Colwill, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino stated that he will hold talks with him. He replied (h/t The Guardian):

"I need to get a feel for him. I need to hear what he has in his mind. What he expects. Then, for him to listen to what I expect from him."

Colwill, 20, has popped up as one of Liverpool's top transfer targets in the recent past. He impressed while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, starting 17 of his 22 appearances across all competitions.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side would find it difficult to sign Colwill. The Blues have reportedly rejected two bids from Brighton for their star's services – an initial £30 million bid and a second £40 million offer too.

