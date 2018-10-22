Jose Mourinho could be charged by FA for touchline incident against Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could be in a spot of bother should the Football Association decide to charge him over a touchline incident in the Red Devils' game against Chelsea on Saturday.

In United's draw with Chelsea last weekend, Mourinho was goaded by Chelsea coach Marco Ianni. This resulted in the Portuguese boss retaliating violently, with stewards stepping in to stop him from getting to Ianni in the tunnel.

The incident took place immediately after Ross Barkley's last-gasp equalizer.

Mourinho has since revealed that he has received an apology from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Ianni himself.

Speaking about the incident, the former Chelsea boss said, "Not celebrations, bad education. But I also made mistakes in football matches and I will make more."

"So after the game, he came to me to apologise, I accepted his apologies, so (have) nothing more to say."

"Maurizio saw. Maurizio said he would take care of it internally, and to accept his apologies, which I did."

"But then the young fellow came, he also apologised and I told him ‘I accept your apology. I also did mistakes, especially when I was your age, and tried to improve."

According to a report in The Telegraph, game referee Mike Dean has decided to include the touchline incident between Mourinho and Ianni in his match report. The report is set to be evaluated by the Football Association today.

Ianni may also face some kind of punishment from the FA as well as internal disciplinary action from the London outfit for his involvement in the incident.

Mourinho is already facing an FA charge for swearing in Portuguese at TV cameras following his side's 3-2 win over Newcastle on October 6.

In addition to the charges he's already facing, another punishment from the FA will certainly not help Mourinho's current situation at Old Trafford as United chiefs will not be pleased about the Portuguese being in the headlines for yet another negative incident.