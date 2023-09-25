Jose Mourinho once gave perfect 3-word nickname to Lionel Messi after brilliance against Liverpool in Champions League

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho lavished praise on Lionel Messi after the latter's Barcelona side completed a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League semifinal first leg.

Mourinho came up against Messi on several occasions during his stint with Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning eight of 27 games.

During the aforementioned 2019 game, Messi netted twice in Barca's win at home, following which Mourinho called Messi (via Mirror):

"God of Football."

The former Manchester United boss was surprised by Jurgen Klopp's approach on the night. Referring to Liverpool's 53% possession on the night, Mourinho said:

"Liverpool was brave in the approach. I don't think in the past 20 years many teams beat Barcelona in ball possession in the Champions League."

"Of course (Barca) have a good team, phenomenal players, but that player is absolutely incredible."

Messi struck in the 75th and 82nd minutes, the second being a stunning 35-yard free-kick. Overall, the World Cup winner has registered 120 goals in 149 games for Barcelona in Europe's highest club competition, also the most goals for a single cub in the tournament.

However, the 36-year-old's performance wasn't enough to ensure qualification to the final. Liverpool completed a dramatic turnaround at Anfield, winning 4-0, before going on to win the title.

A look at Lionel Messi's numbers in UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has had an incredible career in the UEFA Champions League. Although the 36-year-old forward no longer competes in the tournament, his numbers are exquisite.

Messi participated in the competition for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, where he last played before joining Inter Miami this summer. Overall, the World Cup winner has had 163 appearances in the competition, bagging 129 goals and 45 assists.

Messi got hands on the Champions League trophy thrice (2009. 2011, 2015) with the Blaugrana but didn't do so with his former Ligue 1 side. The Barcelona legend holds the record for most Champions League group stage goals (80) and the most successive seasons scoring in the tournament (18).