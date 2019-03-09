×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho hails Solskjaer for “phenomenal” win over PSG in the Champions League

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
2.96K   //    09 Mar 2019, 22:15 IST

Jose Mourinho was impressed with Solskjaer after he led Man United to a 3-1 win over PSG
Jose Mourinho was impressed with Solskjaer after he led Man United to a 3-1 win over PSG

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho singled out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag for praise following Tuesday and Wednesday’s Champions League games.

In case you didn’t know…

Mourinho was fired as Manchester United manager last December after overseeing a series of poor results and falling out with some of his players. The Portuguese was subsequently replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout.

Solskjaer has so far led Man United on a positive run, with the Red Devils winning 13 from 16 games under the Norwegian manager.

However, the caretaker manager’s biggest result came on Tuesday when he led Man United to a 3-1 away win over PSG despite losing 2-0 at home in the first leg of the Champions League round 16 tie.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who is currently without a club, has been working as a pundit and the Portuguese has praised his Man United successor for a “phenomenal” win over PSG in the Champions League.

The 58-year-old singled out Solskjaer and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag – who also led the Dutch side to a 4-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu – for praises.

Mourinho said, as quoted by goal:

“I think independent of the performances, Ajax and Manchester United results are phenomenal results, and if the responsibility in the bad days is for the managers, the responsibility of the good days is then also for the managers.
“So for me, [Erik] ten Hag from Ajax and Solskjaer from Manchester United. Incredible results, so credit to them.
Advertisement
“I would say in relation to Ajax by the tactical perspective and also by the mental aspect of their game. For Manchester United I would say the mental side of it, the self-belief, so for me very special days for these two men.”

Mourinho added that Man United deserved to advance to the quarter-final of the Champions League despite riding their luck and adopting a pragmatic style at the Parc des Princes.

“Manchester United had four shots during 95 minutes, and in four shots scored three goals, and PSG had almost 70 per cent of ball possession, had more than 10 shots, and they scored only one. That’s the pragmatic way of looking at football, Manchester United scores three, and they deserve to go through.”

What’s next?

Man United and Solskjaer will travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in a game that could be key in the race for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Mourinho continues to be linked with a return to Real Madrid following the Blancos’ elimination from the Champions League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
PSG 1 - 3 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets sights on deep Champions League run after win 
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
“He's Fearless!” Solskjaer hails match winner after the incredible comeback win over PSG
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United: 3 men who won the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Manchester United favorites to win the game against PSG?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs PSG: 5 Players who hold the key for United | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Manchester United eliminated PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us