Jose Mourinho hails Solskjaer for “phenomenal” win over PSG in the Champions League

Jose Mourinho was impressed with Solskjaer after he led Man United to a 3-1 win over PSG

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho singled out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag for praise following Tuesday and Wednesday’s Champions League games.

In case you didn’t know…

Mourinho was fired as Manchester United manager last December after overseeing a series of poor results and falling out with some of his players. The Portuguese was subsequently replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout.

Solskjaer has so far led Man United on a positive run, with the Red Devils winning 13 from 16 games under the Norwegian manager.

However, the caretaker manager’s biggest result came on Tuesday when he led Man United to a 3-1 away win over PSG despite losing 2-0 at home in the first leg of the Champions League round 16 tie.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who is currently without a club, has been working as a pundit and the Portuguese has praised his Man United successor for a “phenomenal” win over PSG in the Champions League.

The 58-year-old singled out Solskjaer and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag – who also led the Dutch side to a 4-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu – for praises.

Mourinho said, as quoted by goal:

“I think independent of the performances, Ajax and Manchester United results are phenomenal results, and if the responsibility in the bad days is for the managers, the responsibility of the good days is then also for the managers.

“So for me, [Erik] ten Hag from Ajax and Solskjaer from Manchester United. Incredible results, so credit to them.

“I would say in relation to Ajax by the tactical perspective and also by the mental aspect of their game. For Manchester United I would say the mental side of it, the self-belief, so for me very special days for these two men.”

Mourinho added that Man United deserved to advance to the quarter-final of the Champions League despite riding their luck and adopting a pragmatic style at the Parc des Princes.

“Manchester United had four shots during 95 minutes, and in four shots scored three goals, and PSG had almost 70 per cent of ball possession, had more than 10 shots, and they scored only one. That’s the pragmatic way of looking at football, Manchester United scores three, and they deserve to go through.”

What’s next?

Man United and Solskjaer will travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in a game that could be key in the race for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Mourinho continues to be linked with a return to Real Madrid following the Blancos’ elimination from the Champions League.

