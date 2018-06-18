Reports: Jose Mourinho interested in signing former player

Jose Mourinho has praised the player on multiple occasions previously and desperately wants to sign him!

Jose Mourinho will look to get his man this time around

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho likes certain types of players - players that fit into his system and those that would run through brick walls for him and the team. It seems that he may have found that perfect player in Chelsea's Willian, who he is reported to be interested in signing.

As per The Daily Mail, Mourinho will launch a £60 million bid to sign the Brazil star, who seems to be unhappy under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Willian was signed to Chelsea by Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese tactician was the manager at the London club, in the 2013 transfer window.

The Brazilian winger has scored 43 goals in 236 appearances for The Blues and has been a key part of the Chelsea set-up since his arrival at the club.

Willian was signed under the noses of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who thought they had their man before Chelsea and Jose Mourinho outbid their London rivals.

The heart of the matter

The Chelsea star hasn't featured heavily under Conte and has mostly come off the bench to make an impact for his club.

Mourinho's admiration of the Brazilian is well-documented and he even admitted in a post-match press conference earlier this year that he was "top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing".

Willian himself has praised the Manchester United manager and said that Mourinho wanted to sign him after he became Manchester United manager. Reports suggest that Mourinho had placed a bid on the winger in the January transfer window which was rejected by the London club.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Both player and manager have an excellent relationship and with the managerial situation uncertain at Chelsea, Mourinho could just get his man!

What's next?

Willian will be hoping to get into the Brazilian side in the World Cup when they face off against Costa Rica on June 22nd.