Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Jose Mourinho interested in signing former player

Jose Mourinho has praised the player on multiple occasions previously and desperately wants to sign him!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News 18 Jun 2018, 12:33 IST
28

SOCCER - Barclays Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea
Jose Mourinho will look to get his man this time around

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho likes certain types of players - players that fit into his system and those that would run through brick walls for him and the team. It seems that he may have found that perfect player in Chelsea's Willian, who he is reported to be interested in signing.

As per The Daily Mail, Mourinho will launch a £60 million bid to sign the Brazil star, who seems to be unhappy under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Willian was signed to Chelsea by Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese tactician was the manager at the London club, in the 2013 transfer window.

The Brazilian winger has scored 43 goals in 236 appearances for The Blues and has been a key part of the Chelsea set-up since his arrival at the club.

Willian was signed under the noses of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who thought they had their man before Chelsea and Jose Mourinho outbid their London rivals.

The heart of the matter

The Chelsea star hasn't featured heavily under Conte and has mostly come off the bench to make an impact for his club.

Mourinho's admiration of the Brazilian is well-documented and he even admitted in a post-match press conference earlier this year that he was "top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing".

Willian himself has praised the Manchester United manager and said that Mourinho wanted to sign him after he became Manchester United manager. Reports suggest that Mourinho had placed a bid on the winger in the January transfer window which was rejected by the London club.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Both player and manager have an excellent relationship and with the managerial situation uncertain at Chelsea, Mourinho could just get his man!

Also read: 5 longest-serving players on Manchester United's current roster

What's next?

Willian will be hoping to get into the Brazilian side in the World Cup when they face off against Costa Rica on June 22nd.

Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Manchester United Willian Borges da Silva Jose Mourinho Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
Reports: Jose Mourinho 'approves' sale of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho must not contemplate selling Anthony Martial 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mourinho to bid for Chelsea star
RELATED STORY
10 of the most memorable transfer related quotes in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Abramovich launches bid for Monaco...
RELATED STORY
What if: Jose Mourinho never joined Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard decides future,...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who got the better of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 quotes that prove Jose Mourinho is a hypocrite
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us