Jose Mourinho loves what Eric Bailly did against Liverpool

Eric Bailly could very well be Manchester United's first choice centre-back in the 2018-19 season

Eric Bailly is already a fan favourite at Old Trafford. Whether it be daring to kick Zlatan's hindside or acting like a loon after winning trophies, Eric Bailly's eccentric nature is well admired at Manchester United.

To be fair to him, it's not just these antics of his that has earned him a reputation. Bailly is an absolute warrior on the field and is one of the toughest defenders to come against in a one-on-one.

Anyway, Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Bailly won't be sold this summer and also showered praises on him despite his side losing 4-1 to Liverpool.

Bailly, who was initially excluded from the squad due to an injury, started the game as a replacement for an injured Chris Smalling. Earlier reports had suggested that despite United trying to sign defenders, Eric Bailly's spot in the squad is not under question.

In fact, it could very well be Marcos Rojo who's shown the exit door this summer. With the transfer window closing inside 2 weeks, Manchester United are pulling out all stops to make sure that they're in the best possible shape going into the next season.

Anyway, Jose Mourinho is extremely pleased with Eric Bailly.

"I don't think he's a leader."

"I don't think anything goes to change with that. I think he's a team boy, a great boy, and an honest man, honest to put everything for the team and that is why we still have him and why he is going to stay with us."

"Because football teams need people like him and [Ander] Herrera, these kind of players where the club is more important than anything else.

"Eric Bailly was not going to play and when we saw Smalling was leaving in the warm up he decided by himself I don't want another kid on the pitch, is not fair for Alexis, Mata and Herrera and on the other guys that are there.

"So we are trying to play these matches as best we can and we did until the gasoline lasted. When gasoline finished, goodbye."