Jose Mourinho reveals why he followed Eric Dier down the tunnel during Chelsea game

Jose Mourinho was spotted following defender Eric Dier down the tunnel, with around 15 minutes of regulation time still to go in Tottenham Hotspur's EFL Cup game against Chelsea.

📸 - Mourinho at the center of attention again as he walks away from the game after Dier decided to catch a quick toilet-break (?). pic.twitter.com/MPQsUsOSP7 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 29, 2020

It was a match that Spurs would eventually go on to win via penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time, with Eric Dier - who returned to the match shortly - successfully converting the first spot-kick in the shootout.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho revealed why he urgently followed Eric Dier into the changing room during the game.

He said:

"He [Dier] had to go [attend to the call of nature]. No other chance, he had to go.

"Maybe it's a normal thing when you are completely dehydrated, when you have nothing in your muscles, which was the case.

"I knew that he had to go but I was just trying to put some pressure on him to have him back for the remaining time.

"He was a great example for everybody, playing these two matches. Of course if the football authorities don't care about players, I care.

"So of course Eric Dier cannot play the match on Thursday."

Eric Dier relieved Spurs did not concede in his absence

Chelsea had a chance to score their second goal and effectively seal the game during the time Spurs were a man down but Callum Hudson-Odoi failed to capitalise.

Speaking after the game, Dier expressed his relief that the Blues missed out on the opportunity to further extend their lead when he was indisposed. He said:

"He [Jose Mourinho] wasn't happy but there was nothing I could do about it really. Nature was calling.

"I heard there was a chance when I wasn't on the pitch but thankfully they didn't score and we ended up with the win."

The match was eventful all-around, also thanks to a touchline back-and-forth between Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard.

Mourinho apparently encouraged Lampard to be as pro-active on the touchline when Chelsea were losing as he was when they were winning. Lampard, in retort, asked Mourinho to communicate with his players as much as he does with the officials.

Jose Mourinho firmly putting Chelsea manager Frank Lampard in his place on the touchline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:



"F**king hell Frank, when you’re losing 3-0 you aren’t standing up here." 😂pic.twitter.com/GNksvt4P4w — Jose Mourinho (@MourinhoNews) September 29, 2020

However, both men played down the perceived war of words after the game and spoke of the good relationship they shared.