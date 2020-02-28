Jose Mourinho reveals Harry Kane could return ahead of schedule from hamstring injury

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has provided some good news for Spurs fans, revealing that Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury, Sky Sports reports.

The Englishman suffered a ruptured tendon on New Year’s Day at Southampton and was not expected to return before the final couple of weeks of the season. Mourinho had previously mentioned that Kane might return for the final two games of the season, but he has provided a more positive update now.

With the Euros on the horizon, the Englishman’s injury was also a cause of concern for his country. Kane’s importance in the England team cannot be put to words, so fans were desperate for some good news. Kane has started his on-field rehabilitation work, which includes carrying out training drills individually, away from the rest of the team, and it now appears he could make a return earlier than expected.

Kane could be back for the last five games of the season

The Portuguese was asked about Kane’s recovery at his Friday press conference and Mourinho revealed that the Englishman was ahead of schedule, also adding that he was hoping that his talisman could be available for the last five games of the season.

I would say a little bit ahead. It gives me hope. Instead of [being back for] one or two matches, [it could be] three, four or five.

The Spurs manager also mentioned that Kane was doing everything possible to regain full fitness and everyone at the club has a good feeling about his recovery.

We are speculating a little bit but the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage and always with a good feeling. Sometimes you follow the protocols and you have setbacks because you have bad feeling with certain movements, but it is going well. Hopefully, he can help us in the last part of the season.

Mourinho also paid tribute to Kane’s strength of character, referring to him as a fighter who is eager to get back into the team.

He is the kind of guy that doesn't accept protocol or a single date or fixture [for his return]. He is a great professional and a fighter and he wants to be back as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 deadliest striker duo's in Manchester United history