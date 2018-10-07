×
Jose Mourinho reveals what he told Manchester United players at halftime

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Feature
996   //    07 Oct 2018, 15:48 IST

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

According to an article by Manchester Evening news, Mourinho, after a brief talk with MUTV revealed the kind of motivation he put forward into his players, who already gave up when it was halftime. The Newcastle side made sure that their attack was in numbers and that the Manchester United should trail no matter what.

"In half-time, we opened our hearts," Mourinho told MUTV. "And we spoke about tactical changes for two minutes and we spoke for eight minutes about other things that I thought, 'let the players a little bit more free to face the second-half' and then 3-2. Amazing
"But if it was 2-2 the feeling would be the same. Always when the team is living difficult moments it is not easy for anyone and to score the winning goal and to come to the game with the result and to be important in the changing I think is a great feeling for the boy

Luke Shaw has revealed Jose Mourinho gave a 'strong' team talk at half-time which inspired the comeback against Newcastle. According to Shaw, Mourinho, at first, blasted as soon as they got into the dressing room, but after a while, he started taking things more likely and made the required tactical shifts. Mourinho bought Juan Mata in place of Marouane Fellaini as the Spaniard scored from a stunning setpiece.

"If I’m honest yeah 100% as soon as we came out in the second a lot of strong words were said at half time in the changing room," Shaw told MUTV
"I think everything of what was said was correct, 2-0 down at half time against Newcastle at home is really bad, and it helped us, it helped us we came out a new side in the second half."

This was, for obvious reasons, a very important victory of Mourinho, as the board might reconsider his future. With Manchester United looking comfortable after their victory over Newcastle, Mourinho can relax and focus on the upcoming games.

