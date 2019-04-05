×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho's services are too expensive; we can't afford him, claims Lyon President

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Rumors
147   //    05 Apr 2019, 00:59 IST

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was deemed too expensive and incompatible with the current economic conditions of Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon by their president Jean-Michel Aulas, in an interview with L'Equipe.

Mourinho had said earlier this month that he was eager to return to coaching and that he would love to join a club as soon as the new season begins.

But, it seems that the club won't be the seven-time Ligue 1 winners Lyon for sure now.

In case you didn't know...

The Portuguese manager, was one of the best-paid managers in the world, while he was still in the Old Trafford dugout, reportedly earning a whopping £18 million a year.

When the board at the club decided to relieve him of his duties last December, he was awarded a massive £15m compensation package.

He has made a fortune over the years, just by getting sacked on multiple occasions and has earned a whopping £62.5 million in compensation packages from all of his sackings.

The heart of the matter...

Jose Mourinho is considered one of the top managers in the world at the moment, as his CV includes league titles in four different countries, two Champions League triumphs and one treble with Inter Milan.

So, it is understood that the services of such an accomplished coach won't come cheap.

And Lyon's President seems to know this very well and when he was inquired about the rumors linking Mourinho to replace current coach Bruno Génésio next season, he replied that The Special one was out of their economic reach. He told L'Equipe:

Advertisement
“The Special One is not compatible with our economic reality.”

The 55-year-old had himself suggested in a recent interview that he could imagine himself as a manager in the Ligue 1. He told beIN SPORTS:

“I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1. Working in a new championship would be a fantastic experience.”

What's next?

Mourinho has been spending his spare time appearing as a TV analyst for the past 3 months. But, come next season and it won't be surprising to see the man back in coaching given that he remains one of the best available managers in Europe at the moment.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Olympique Lyonnais Football Jose Mourinho
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
5 footballers who were found guilty of racism
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
10 car companies which sponsor or own football clubs
RELATED STORY
Tanguy Ndombele's unique skill set makes him the quintessential modern midfielder
RELATED STORY
Is Memphis Depay ready for a top club now?
RELATED STORY
Lyon president labels Ronaldo 'toughest opponent ever', claims Messi was 'never inspired'
RELATED STORY
Ferland Mendy: The left-back who can turn the tables at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This Season
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Lyon boss reveals his 'anti-Messi' plan to defeat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Football Skills And Drills: Lyon And France U20 Women’s Player Melvine Malard 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us