Jose Mourinho takes a shot at Real Madrid over Gareth Bale treatment

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho took a subtle shot at Real Madrid as he discussed Gareth Bale's status at the London club.

The Portuguese manager was glowing in his appraisal of the Welsh winger and claimed that the player is pleased with the 'level of organization' at Tottenham Hotspur as opposed to his previous club, Real Madrid.

Bale, 31, has been easing back into life in London following two torrid seasons at the Bernabeu that saw him only make a combined 17 appearances for Real Madrid.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' Europa League fixture against Royal Antwerp FC, Mourinho said:

"I think he [Gareth Bale] is very pleased with the level of organization we have in the club. Probably he is not used to it."

Mourinho also went on to praise Gareth Bale's contributions to Real Madrid; something that had been brushed under the carpet after he fell out with coach Zinedine Zidane.

"The facts with Gareth are that he made a difference at that club [Real Madrid]. It was a club for years, more than one decade, without even a quarter-final of a Champions League, then a big jump. When he arrived, they won four in five.

He added:

"I would love to have his reputation and four Champions Leagues."

Jose Mourinho promises Gareth Bale involvement against Antwerp

The Portuguese manager also alluded to the fact that Bale was close to full fitness and that it won't be long before 'he can fly.'

Mourinho also indicated that the Welshman will be involved against Antwerp as Tottenham Hotspur seek to win their second group stage game in the Europa League.

"It's coming [Gareth Bale to full fitness]. I see can see with my own eyes but the scientific data is also [reflecting it]. Tomorrow we can see Gareth at a good level and hopefully he can fly.

Mourinho concluded:

"We have a feeling that Bale is arriving. He is working very hard. He has been a great example for everybody but we are giving him time."

Tottenham are on a good vein of form and are undefeated in 10 games across all competitions after their opening day league reverse at the hands of Everton.