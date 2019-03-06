Jose Mourinho tipped to become the next Real Madrid manager by former club president Calderon

Jose Mourinho can be back at the Santiago Bernebau as per ex-president of Real Madrid.

What's the story?

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho can be named the next Real Madrid manager, in case the current office-bearer Santiago Solari is sacked amid a string of dismal displays by the club. This is what the club's former president Ramon Calderon has told Love Sport Radio.

Calderon believes that there's a 90% chance of Mourinho being handed over the reins of the La Liga giants, as no other candidate commands more respect than him by current president Fiorentino Perez.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho, who has been out of a job since his sacking as Manchester United's head coach. He had rejected a job offer from his old club Benfica back in January, as he was not planning to return to management so soon.

The 56-year old has already had two spells at one of his former clubs in Chelsea, with whom he won the Premier League title on both the occasions.

Mourinho whose spell in Spain was mired in controversies involving spats with key players and club hierarchy had said that he fondly remembers his time with the club, which made him a better manager and a better person. He said:(Via Goal)

"I have fantastic memories, working at Real Madrid is a unique experience and different to the rest of the clubs I have been at."

The heart of the matter...

With Real Madrid being on one of the worst losing streaks in their history and former manager Mourinho not linked with any club at the moment, rumors of the two-time Champions League winner returning to the dugout have flooded the media recently.

4 - Real Madrid have lost four consecutive home games for the third time ever – the first one since May 2004. Unusual. pic.twitter.com/ybjEkWJBQ7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 6, 2019

Talking to Ian Stone's Comedy Breakfast on Live Radio Sport, former Madrid president Ramon Calderon who held the post for three years, said that Mourinho top the list of potential candidates for Solari's job. He said: (Via SkySports)

"I have no doubt Mourinho is the first option for the president."

He also stated that in his opinion Mourinho's chances of returning are as high as 90%. He added:

"90 per cent in my opinion, that’s my opinion of course but 90 per cent possibility of having Mourinho again here."

While it is true that Madrid are going through a rough patch, Solari needs to be given some more time in the dugout.

What's next?

Everyone is excited by the prospect of seeing Mourinho manage Madrid again, but the question is will the 'Special One' want to return to the Spanish capital in a post-Ronaldo era?

