Jose Mourinho wants 29-year-old Premier League superstar at PSG if he takes over as head coach: Reports

With Jose Mourinho set to take over the reins at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French giants are looking to make waves in the transfer market. Harry Kane, the 29-year-old Premier League titan, has emerged as a potential recruit for the Parisian powerhouse, with Mourinho directly requesting a move for him.

This news, according to reports from Sports Zone (via Le10Sport), comes amid rumours that the illustrious Portuguese manager, is being courted by the club hierarchy. With the anticipated departure of Lionel Messi at the season's end set to create a massive void, the Roma manager wants to sign Harry Kane as a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG José Mourinho: “Paris Saint-Germain are calling to appoint me? If they're looking for me, they didn't find me because they haven't talked to me”, told Sky Sport. José Mourinho: “Paris Saint-Germain are calling to appoint me? If they're looking for me, they didn't find me because they haven't talked to me”, told Sky Sport. 🚨🔵🔴 #PSG https://t.co/VICGRpZ9J8

Because of this, the Tottenham striker is reportedly a top priority for Parc des Princes management. The allure of prestigious trophies, which have eluded him thus far in an otherwise glittering career, is believed to be the catalyst for his potential move.

The English marksman's ambitions were evident last summer when a move away from Tottenham was on the cards, but club chairman Daniel Levy refused all advances. The whispers from Sports Zone suggest that Kane is once again ready to test the waters of the transfer market, and the potential arrival of Mourinho at PSG could be the deciding factor.

The pair previously worked together at Tottenham, and Mourinho's admiration for Kane's style of play is well-documented. The proposed reshaping of the club's attack is not limited to the touchline. Kane's potential arrival in Paris is seen favourably by the club's hierarchy.

His notable ability to bring his teammates into play, proficiency in link-up play, and skills in playing with his back to the goal could add a new dynamic to their frontline.

GOAL News @GoalNews Jose Mourinho to PSG: A disaster waiting to happen? Probably. Absolutely unmissable? Definitely 🍿 Jose Mourinho to PSG: A disaster waiting to happen? Probably. Absolutely unmissable? Definitely 🍿

The tantalizing prospect of lining Kane up alongside the mercurial Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is an attractive one. Such a potent attack could catapult PSG into a league of their own and potentially guide them to an elusive Champions League trophy.

Jose Mourinho laughs off PSG link

In a deft move that seems to have quieted the thunderous storm of speculation, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed rumors linking him to PSG. This comes as his team gears up for their crucial first leg of the Europa League semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen on home turf this Thursday.

Persistent chatter around his possible move to PSG to replace Christophe Galtier next season has been swirling in football circles. However, the Portuguese manager, who is committed to Roma until 2024, has reasserted his allegiance to the Italian club.

In a candid conversation with Sky Sport Italia on the eve of the pre-match press conference, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Paris Saint-Germain are calling to appoint me? If they're looking for me, they didn't find me because they haven't talked to me.”

Given the magnitude of a move like Mourinho to Paris, fans will be eagerly awaiting more updates on the same.

