Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Corriere dello Sport has reported that Serie A side AS Roma are interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The 30-year-old Moroccan winger was close to sealing a transfer to Saudi side Al Nassr on a three-year contract. A deal had been agreed between the two clubs, with the player also happy with the personal terms.

However, a failed medical over a problematic knee injury has now put the move in jeopardy, with Al Nassr expected to drop out. Roma's interest in this situation will come as an escape route for Ziyech who has seemingly wanted his way out of Chelsea since January this year.

The winger was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2023 winter transfer window. But a botched paperwork on deadline day saw him fail to seal the transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

AS Roma finished sixth in the league last season but reached the final of the Europa League, where Jose Mourinho lost his first ever cup-decider against Sevilla last month.

Signing Ziyech would add depth to their squad. The Moroccan would mostly be expected to play as a backup to Paulo Dybala on the right flank. However, Tammy Abraham's current surgery will reportedly see the English striker return to action in November.

This means Mourinho could decide to deploy Dybala in the number nine role, giving Ziyech the chance to start on the right wing should he join Roma this summer.

Ziyech sale would see yet another player leave Chelsea this summer

The Blues are in the middle of a mass exodus this summer. Chelsea have already parted ways with several players and are likely to oversee more outgoings as the summer progresses.

Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal, with Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy going to the Saudi league. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan, with Mason Mount close to sealing a move to Manchester United.

Chelsea are also expected to part ways with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher this summer, with a move away for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also on the cards.

The Blues have made new signings as well, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson being the two forwards to join the club. The club are also reportedly in the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

