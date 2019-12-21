×
Jose Mourinho wants West Ham defender Issa Diop at Tottenham Hotspur

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop to Tottenham Hotspur, according to fresh Sky Sports News.

After sorting out the contractual situation of Toby Alderweireld, the Portuguese has directed his attention towards new transfer targets. Spurs have identified the 22-year-old as an ideal long term replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who looks set to leave the club this summer.

The Frenchman was on Londoners' wishlist in 2018, but the player decided to join the Hammers in search of regular game time. Diop still has three and a half years left on his contract and the Hammers are under no obligation to sell their starlet. West Ham acquired the player for £22 million and value him at more than £50 million in the current market.

Mourinho looking to reshape his squad 

The 22-year-old made 38 appearances for West Ham last season and was rock solid throughout. Diop caught Mourinho's eye in 2018 and since then, the Portuguese has been an admirer of the youngster.

The 56-year-old wants Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen to sign renewals. Meanwhile, he is also keeping tabs on players he wants for revamping his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Also Read: Toby Alderweireld signs contract extension at Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United Toby Alderweireld Issa Diop Jose Mourinho
