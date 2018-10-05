×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Is Jose Mourinho worse than Louis van Gaal?

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
421   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:25 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Jose Mourinho- time up?

Every football ground across Europe produced goals on Tuesday in the Champions League except Old Trafford. Every team across Europe scored goals on Tuesday in the Champions League except Manchester United. The venerable Paris Saint-Germain even went as far ahead as to put six across FK Crvena Zvezda. Even Roma scored five against Pizeh.

That Manchester United could not score a single goal was down to the ineffective and useless brand of possession football preached by their manager Jose Mourinho. He started with two holding midfielders against the fourteenth-placed side in La Liga and brought struggling winger Alexis Sanchez back into the fold. What is Mourinho so afraid of? Does he not trust his central defenders to hold a Chelsea outcast and second-rate Spanish forward at home? Does he not have enough faith upon Romelu Lukaku and his attacking line to burst through?

Or does he want to believe and make the fans believe that Manchester United are not capable of playing attacking football? If that was his motive, then Jose Mourinho has certainly succeeded. He put every Manchester United fan to sleep after the match against Valencia and this is only going to continue if he stays at the club.

Manchester United were very poor on Tuesday night and certainly got what they deserved. Mourinho made another tactical error in bringing ageing right-back Antonio Valencia back when he could have so easily given Diogo Dalot another game. Dalot is fast on the wings and can be seen given excellent crosses. His surgical and pin-point assist to Marouane Fellaini actually led Manchester United to come back with an equaliser in the ill-fated Carabao Cup tie against the Frank Lampard-managed Derby County.

The players look like they do not value the crest on their shirt and that they are simply going through the motions. They do not trust Mourinho anymore and have begun to play like puppets in poor motion.

The situation at Manchester United has gone so out of hand that the former English champions, once dubbed as the 'biggest club in the world', play out goalless draws at home against bottom tiered Spanish teams these days. Jose Mourinho has managed to undo all the good work he put in over the summer. Poor team selection, questionable tactics and contentious strategies have all played their part in taking Manchester United towards the edge of the abyss.

Drawing to Wolves at home, losing to Derby County in the Carabao Cup, losing to West Ham away and playing out a goalless draw against Valencia at home in the Champions League- what a week and a half Jose Mourinho has had.

Manchester United fans no longer believe in Jose Mourinho and neither do the players. He has quite clearly lost the dressing room and even though his tactics have won him title after title in year after year, they are not working anymore. Mourinho is walking on thin ice after having reduced Manchester United to a worse state than what Louis van Gaal had done. Football writer Liam Canning went as far as to say that the current brand of football propagated by Jose Mourinho is worse than what was preached by van Gaal.

Van Gaal had nullified Manchester United's wings and that has continued under Mourinho. If the Portuguese was brought in to solidify United's defence and imbibe in them a winning mentality, then he has failed.

Time is running out for Jose Mourinho and he must mend his ways quickly or face the exit door at his tenure in Manchester United.

Send us news tips at football@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football David De Gea Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Judgement Day for Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 important conclusions...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players rating against Valencia
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United drew with Valencia
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia CF: 5 Talking Points &...
RELATED STORY
Fans tear into Manchester United after bore draw with...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Valencia: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us