Journalist confirms French international has turned down Manchester United and chosen his next club

Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger has claimed that Houssem Aouar has turned down Manchester United’s proposal and is set to join Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

France midfielder Aouar has long been linked with a move away from his current club Lyon. According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United wanted to sign the 24-year-old in January itself, shortly after Christian Eriksen's injury. The move ultimately fell through, robbing Lyon of the final opportunity to cash in on the player, whose contract expires in June 2023.

According to Berger, Manchester United made contact with Aouar to sign him in the summer, but the player snubbed them in favor of a move to Frankfurt. It’s been claimed that the midfielder is in the advanced stages of negotiations with the German club and will receive a €5 million signing bonus and a salary close to €3 million.

The Lyon graduate has featured in 225 games for the club in all competitions since the 2016-17 season, scoring 41 times and claiming 36 assists.

Tim Sherwood admits he was wrong about Manchester United superstar Casemiro

Like many pundits, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was also skeptical about Casemiro’s transfer to Old Trafford last summer. Casemiro joined United after winning five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid, meaning there was hardly anything left for him to achieve in club football. Many believed that he would not have the hunger needed to win tricky encounters.

Over the last few months, the Brazilian defensive midfielder has proven his doubters wrong, showing that he is still hungry for trophies even after conquering Europe time and time again.

Following United’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United on Sunday (26 February), Sherwood admitted he was wrong to question Casemiro’s ambition. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said:

“When (he) first come, I thought he’s (Casemiro) came to Man United to fill the till up. He’s done everything at Real Madrid; he can’t possibly have the hunger."

He added:

“I was so wrong, so wrong. When that equaliser he scored at Stamford Bridge, you saw the way he celebrated with Man United fans, from that moment onwards, I knew this boy was the real deal. He’s incredible. He puts out fires, any sorts of danger he puts it out, but he can also play.”

Sherwood wrapped it up by saying:

“Someone coming in with that desire at his age, you have to take your hat off to him.”

The 31-year-old has scored five goals in 34 games for Manchester United this season, with his latest strike coming in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

