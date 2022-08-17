Journalist reveals Xavi's 4 key players at Barcelona 

According to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona coach Xavi has identified four pillars of his team. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, central midfielder Pedri, centre-back Ronald Araujo, and striker Robert Lewandowski are supposedly the protagonists of Xavi’s Barca.

La Liga giants Barcelona were in lackluster form in the 2021-22 season. They lost out on the La Liga title (finishing second), were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, and were prematurely eliminated from the Copa del Rey (round-of-16).

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “This is a big challenge for me, but I'm ready for it.” 🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “This is a big challenge for me, but I'm ready for it.” https://t.co/atUpttVoiE

They have invested heavily this summer to turn their fortunes around, activating multiple financial levers to facilitate as many as five big transfers. Surprisingly, only one of the five players is seen as an integral member of Xavi’s side.

As per Ben Ayad, Lewandowski is the only new signing who is set to serve as a main “element” for Xavi. The Poland international, who joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich for a €45 million fee in July, made his La Liga debut in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

The remaining three in the quartet are Araujo, Pedri, and Ter Stegen. Araujo and Pedri are seen as two of Barcelona’s most promising young players, while Ter Stegen will look to regain his form following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Ousmane Dembele makes a compelling start to second spell at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele was on the verge of being pushed out of the club in January (via Goal). He has now successfully proven himself to be an integral part of the team, emerging as one of their most excitable players.

Dembele, who recently renewed his contract until June 2024, was the Blaugrana’s standout player in their goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano. Playing on the left wing, the Frenchman terrorized the opposition with his blistering pace, smart movement, and excellent distribution. The former Borussia Dortmund winger recorded five key passes, accurately delivered five crosses, and registered two shots on target.

Stats24 @_Stats24



Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)



Who will be the king of assists this season? Most assists in La Liga 2021/22.Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona)Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)Who will be the king of assists this season? Most assists in La Liga 2021/22. 1⃣3⃣ Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona)1⃣2⃣ Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)1⃣0⃣ Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)1⃣0⃣ Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)1⃣0⃣ Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)Who will be the king of assists this season? 👑 https://t.co/iBWDvT9kc2

While all eyes at Camp Nou were fixated on new signings Lewandowski and Raphinha, Dembele stole the spotlight with his performance. If he keeps this up, he would not have any trouble keeping his place in Xavi’s XI this season.

