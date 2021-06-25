JS Kabylie vs Cotonsport prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals 2020-21

JS Kabylie entertain Cotonsport at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

The home team are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions and will be back in action in Algeria's Ligue Professionale 1 next month. The league fixtures are over for the visiting team and they will be completely focused on this second leg tie.

The first leg fixture at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium last week ended in a 2-1 win for JS Kabylie, thanks to an own goal from defender Pierre Matanada.

📹 HIGHLIGHTS:@jsk_tweet come back from behind to snatch a 2-1 away victory against @FcCoton in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCC semis 1st leg. 💫#CTNJSK pic.twitter.com/2zpePfFACD — TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) June 20, 2021

JS Kabylie vs Cotonsport Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other seven times so far and all of their meetings have come in the CAF competitions. Their first four encounters between 2007 and 2008 were in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

Their remaining three games have all come this season, two in the group stage and one being their first-leg semi-final fixture last week. Their meetings have produced conclusive results, with five wins for the hosts and two for Les Cotonniers.

JS Kabylie are on a four-game winning streak against the Cameroonian club at the moment.

JS Kabylie form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-W-D

Cotonsport form guide across all competitions: L-W-L-W-D

JS Kabylie vs Cotonsport Team News

JS Kabylie

Centre-forward Chaker Kaddour-Cherif is the only player ruled out for The Canary. The 25-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season on account of a serious knee injury suffered earlier in the campaign.

We do not expect head coach Denis Lavagne to make any changes to the starting XI that recorded an impressive comeback win last week.

Injuries: Chaker Kaddour-Cherif

Suspension: None

Cotonsport

The home side have no known injuries or suspension worries at the moment.

Just playing pic.twitter.com/FUJrYwB2Kb — Coton Sport fc (@FcCoton) June 17, 2021

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

JS Kabylie vs Cotonsport Predicted XI

JS Kabylie Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oussama Benbout; Walid Bencherifa, Badreddine Souyad, Ahmed Abdesslem, Ahmed Kerroum; Aziz Benabdi, Juba Oukaci, Mohamed Benchaira, Malik Raiah; Zakaria Boulahia, Redha Bensayah

Cotonsport Predicted XI (4-3-3): Narcisse Nlend; Bawak Etta, Pierre Etame, Salomon Banga, Hassana Mamoudou; Souaibou Marou, Thierry Thcuente, Felix Djoubairou; Sibiri Sanou, Lambert Araina, Félix Oukiné

JS Kabylie vs Cotonsport Prediction

Last week's game was Cotonsport's first in almost a month and they struggled to find their flow. They only recorded one shot on target and were dominated in terms of possession by JS Kabilye.

The Algerian side were helped by an own goal to secure the win and this game could again be a closely contested affair. Though the hosts have lost four times at home in league fixtures, they have lost just once in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

We predict the game will end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: JS Kabylie 2-2 Cotonsport

Edited by Peter P