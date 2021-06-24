Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League semi-finals 2020-21

Kaizer Chiefs are back in action in the CAF Champions League on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium.

This will be the second leg fixture of the semi-finals of the competition, with the first leg last week ending in a shock 1-0 win for the South African team.

The hosts secured a win in their first-ever appearance in the semi-finals of the continental competition, with Samir Nurković scoring a crucial 34th-minute away goal.

Wydad Casablanca are the leaders in the Botola Pro league. Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs finished eighth in the South African Premier Soccer League and only have the Champions League left to play in the 2020-21 campaign.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#CAFCL Semi-Final - 2nd Leg

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Wydad AC

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 26 June 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞18h00* (TBC)

💻TBC

📺TBC

📢Operation Final✌🏾

📢No supporters allowed inside the stadium#Amakhosi4Life #KCOneTeam #KCAfrica4Life #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/mpsXCoqVUw — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 22, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and all three of their encounters came in the Champions League this season.

All fixtures have produced conclusive results, with a couple of 1-0 wins for the hosts and a 4-0 victory for Wydad Casablanca.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-L

Wydad Casablanca form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-W-W

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Team News

Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma are the two players who remain ruled out for the hosts on account of long-term injuries. Ramahlwe Mphahlele also did not travel to Casablanca for the first-leg fixture and is a doubt for this game as well.

Lebogang Manyama is available for selection for this fixture and is in contention to make an appearance, at least from the bench.

Injuries: Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Suspensions: None

Wydad Casablanca

Faouzi Benzarti fielded a reserve squad in their Botola Pro league fixture against RS Berkane but still managed to eke out a 2-0 win.

They do not have any injury concerns at the moment and should be able to call upon all the players who featured in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Njabulo Blom, Yagan Sasman, Willard Katsande, Bernard Parker; Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic

Wydad Casablanca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Ayoub El Amloud, Achraf Dari, Amine Aboulfath, Yahia Attiyat Allah; Yahya Jabrane, Ayman El Hassouni; Mohamed Ounajem, Walid El Karti, Muaid Ellafi; Ayoub El Kaabi

Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction

The first leg fixture was dominated by Wydad Casablanca, who recorded 28 shots in total, of which eight were on target. They also had 79% possession but ended up conceding from Chiefs' only shot on target.

Though the hosts are unbeaten in their last six outings at the FNB Stadium, the visiting side are looking like the better side out of the two.

We predict the game will be a closely fought contest that should end in a narrow win for Wydad Casablanca.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Wydad Casablanca

Also See: 10 best goalkeepers in the world this season (2020-21)

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Peter P