Juarez vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2023 

Juarez and Club America battle for three points in a Liga MX matchday 17 fixture on Friday (April 28).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Toluca at the weekend. Tiago Volpi put the hosts ahead in first half injury time, while Diego Chavez levelled matters midway through the second half.

Club America, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against city rivals UNAM Pumas. Both goals were scored in the second half, with Nicolas Freire putting the visitors ahead in the 68th minute, while Henry Martin equalised from the spot five minutes later.

The draw left Los Azulcremas in second spot in the standings, having garnered 31 points from 16 games. They're six points behind league leaders Monterrey. Juarez, meanwhile, sit in 16th spot with 15 points to show for their efforts after 16 games.

Juarez vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have five wins from their last nine games against Juarez, losing two.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw America claim a 2-1 home win.

Juarez are on a ten-game winless run, losing four.

America have scored at least twice in their last four meetings with the hosts.

America are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning four.

The visitors' last five games have had goals at both ends.

America have the best away attacking record in the league this term, scoring 18 goals in seven games.

Juarez vs Club America Prediction

America enter the game as the favourites and will look to keep their six-game unbeaten streak in the league running. Their defence has, however, been less than stellar, conceding 12 goals in their last eight games.

Juarez could capitalise on that, but the hosts' ten-game winless run in the league does not inspire much confidence. The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Juarez 1-2 America

Juarez vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - America to score over 1.5 goals

