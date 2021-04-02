Juarez vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

League-leaders Cruz Azul go to Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez to face bottom-dwellers Juarez in the Liga MX on Friday.

With 10 wins from 12 games and 30 points, La Máquina are cruising in the Clausura and have all but sealed their spot in the Liguilla quarter-finals.

They're currently on a 10-match winning streak and will be looking to extend it by another match against the struggling Juarez.

Los Bravos have admittedly endured a tough campaign, claiming only nine points from 11 games. Unless there's a drastic change in form, they don't seem likely to qualify for the Clausura reclassification.

The Chihuahua outfit came 13th in the Apertura last year but have regressed big time since the turn of the year. Manager Luis Fernando Tena was given the boot last month following an abysmal run of four consecutive losses.

Alfonso Sosa was named as the new head coach just two days later but was served a baptism of fire by Necaxa, who beat his team 1-0 in his first game in charge.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

There have only been four previous games between the sides, with Mexican giants Cruz Azul coming out on top on all four occasions.

When they clashed in the Apertura last year, the Mexico City outfit secured a narrow 3-2 victory at home.

Advertisement

Juarez Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Team News

Juarez

The home side are without any injury worries and will also have Fabian back from his 10-day suspension for breaking COVID-19 regulations.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🌐📱✍ | ¡Vuelve la actividad para Bravos!



Se reanuda la Liga MX y Bravos se mide ante Cruz Azul, y ya se preparan para ello. Conoce los detalles en el siguiente enlace:



👉https://t.co/dGP8pO09sm#JuárezEsElNumberOne — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) March 29, 2021

Cruz Azul

The Machines have no injury concerns but Pablo Aguilar is one booking away from a ban, so the centre-back must proceed with caution.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Advertisement

Juarez (4-2-3-1): Ivan Vazquez; Luis López, Gustavo Velázquez, Hedgardo Marín, Luis Pavez; Andres Iniestra, Jefferson Intriago; Carlos Rosel, William Mendieta, Matias García; Dario Lezcano.

Cruz Azul (4-3-3): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Elias Hernández, Rafael Baca, Yoshimar Yotún; Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez, Guillermo Fernández.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul Prediction

This has to be the biggest mismatch of the season, with top versus bottom.

With Cruz Azul in unstoppable form at the moment, we don't see it going any other way besides a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Juarez 0-2 Cruz Azul