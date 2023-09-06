Jude Bellingham to compete with 3 Barcelona stars as full list of nominees for 2023 Golden Boy Award revealed

The full roster of contenders for the 2023 Golden Boy Award is out, and Real Madrid wonderkid Jude Bellingham is among the nominees. The young sensation has been pitted against a trio of Barcelona starlets who have all taken Spain by storm: Alejandro Balde, Pedri, and last year's Golden Boy Gavi.

Last year, Gavi's impressive presence as a midfield maestro for Barcelona helped him clinch the award ahead of Bellingham. The win came after a series of standout performances at Camp Nou, alongside a strong showing internationally with Spain. Trailing behind him in that contest were Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Jamal Musiala—all of whom are back in the ring this year.

However, the dynamics have shifted remarkably this time around. Jude Bellingham has traded his Borussia Dortmund jersey for Real Madrid's legendary white outfit, and the young English midfielder is lighting up La Liga.

Bellingham has netted four goals in his first three league matches—something no other player wearing the Madrid crest has done at the start of their stint since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. The 20-year-old's two-goal outing+ in a 3-1 victory over Almeria last week makes him the current top scorer in the league.

This on-fire start with Los Blancos makes Bellingham a strong frontrunner for this year's Golden Boy Award, but he cannot discount the Barcelona ensemble. Gavi, defending his crown, has provided the flair and creativity that won him last year's prize. Pedri and Alejandro Balde have also been consistent forces for the Blaugrana.

Other nominees for the Golden Boy award include Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga, Xavi Simons, Antonio Silva, Rasmus Holjund and Elye Wahi.