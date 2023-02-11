Jude Bellingham put off by Chelsea move after feeling Blues have no ‘clear plan’ under Todd Boehly: Reports

Jude Bellingham has reportedly decided to reject a move to Chelsea as he does not see a clear plan at the club. The Englishman is touted to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, with clubs circling for his signature.

As per a report in CaughtOffside by Christian Falk, Bellingham is in the process of deciding on his next club. The midfielder is taking a close look at his options and slowly eliminating them one by one.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside EXCLUSIVE



Jude Bellingham prefers Liverpool to Chelsea after being unconvinced by the



(@cfbayern) EXCLUSIVEJude Bellingham prefers Liverpool to Chelsea after being unconvinced by the #CFC project 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨Jude Bellingham prefers Liverpool to Chelsea after being unconvinced by the #CFC project(@cfbayern) https://t.co/O5DDzibyVj

Chelsea are reported to be out of the running, as Falk claims the Blues were one of the clubs rejected by the teenager. The German journalist added that the main reason behind this is a lack of vision at the club and their big spending on players in the January window.

Falk added that PSG are also out of the race, but all other options remain open. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be the ones leading the chase right now.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/OBQ3rkx Jude Bellingham wasn't sold on joining Chelsea before their £107m move for Enzo Fernandez as he feels the club have 'NO clear plan' under Todd Boehly, reports in Germany claim... with Liverpool 'still the Borussia Dortmund star's preferred destination' Jude Bellingham wasn't sold on joining Chelsea before their £107m move for Enzo Fernandez as he feels the club have 'NO clear plan' under Todd Boehly, reports in Germany claim... with Liverpool 'still the Borussia Dortmund star's preferred destination'trib.al/OBQ3rkx

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea target over Bellingham

Didi Hamann has urged his former side, Liverpool, to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. He believes that if the Reds are to spend big on just one midfielder this summer, it has to be the defensive midfielder over Bellingham.

Speaking about the Chelsea target, Hamann told talkSPORT:

"I think it will be mighty, mighty tough, even if they spend £200-250million, which I think they have to, to have a team next season to be competitive. For me the most important position is the defensive midfield role. Next to Rodri, Fabinho was probably the best player in that position in the Premier League in the last five seasons but he hasn't been playing well this season. Fabinho's the wrong side of 30 now."

He added:

"A player I'd like to see is Declan Rice. He's a player who can play there for the next five or six seasons, he gives stability, he's a leader and he gives other players the freedom and the licence to get forward. If you asked me now would I buy Bellingham for £120million or Rice, who would probably be a little bit cheaper, for me it would be a no-brainer. With Bellingham I feel the jury's still out."

Liverpool are looking to rebuild their midfield, with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave the club this summer.

Poll : 0 votes