LaLiga 2018-19: Julen Lopetegui faces a do or die Clasico

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

The El Clasico is here again and if there's anything the Clasico has taught us, it’s that it either makes or mars coaches, this is one game that knows no boundaries. It has all of the spectacle, all the glitz, the glamour, has the world's eye on it, the best of coaches who successfully played through it, were forged by its fire and those who couldn't stand the heat were burnt by it.

Think Rafa Benitez in 2015 and that 4-0 bashing at the Bernabeu which eventually proved to be the biggest nail in his coffin as he was sacked few months after and on the other side of the divide, there was a Zinedine Zidane who's first Clasico ended in a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou, little surprise he went on to have a brief but hugely successful time with the Madrid giants.

Julen Lopetegui has been in the eye of the storm for the past few weeks, his name perpetually in the news as his job is being linked with every available coach. The run of supposedly easy fixtures they've had which has not produced convincing wins has not helped matters ahead of a Clasico where their rivals, Barça, are upping their game by the day.

Real Madrid have been short on luck, short on quality finishing and short on proper positional awareness and this has played out in the eye of the public as the team is picked apart time and again by opposing attacks while they can't convert at the other end.

This is a far cry from what was normal service under Zizou when the players were finding the net at will, even if the defense still had the same threadbare feel to it. This all adds to the amount of work Julen has on hand to do. Real Madrid are unbeaten on their last three visits to the Nou Camp and for Julen Lopetegui to stand a real chance of staying as long as he must have forethought, he needs to win.

What are Real Madrid's problems?

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

The defense has lacked basic organizing skills, players have been moving out of position too easily, the midfield control has been nowhere to be seen this season even if Los Blancos have had a lot of the ball.

For the attackers who are finding fluidity difficult to come by and are going against a Valverde led side, a man who favours a lot of caution with his teams, there's a need to get the fluidity back, otherwise the chances of getting a goal drops, the bench options who used to be the first port of call under Zizou have now paled and it has become difficult for Julen as the players who come off the bench add little or nothing to the team which is not good enough.

How can Julen Lopetegui solve it?

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

The work of the defence might be somewhat easier as Lucas Vazquez - the right back -and Marcelo are highly likely to be available before kick off and that could be key to whatever Real Madrid do, these two are influential to the style of play.

Their crosses, their infield movements, the link up with their wingers and midfielders often gives Real Madrid another dimension but for all Marcelo offers the attack, his primary job is to defend and if Julen can get him to track back often, he could be essential.

Gareth Bale’s pace is something that has hurt opposition time and again, playing against a side that employs the high line like Barça do, getting him into positions to utilise that could be key, he has the height and strength advantage over Jordi Alba, who is likely to be his direct opponent. The fluidity of movement between himself and whichever striker starts would be the key as well, because dragging defenders out of place would help one or the other get behind the defence.

The attack as a whole need to up their game as they're going head to head with one of the most in-form goalies in Europe, his otherworldly saves against Sevilla made up several highlight reels, and for a Real Madrid side that has found finishing difficult to come by, getting their shooting boots early could decide the outcome of the tie.

The switch to a midfield four could be very influential for Julen as well, the best game of the season for Real Madrid so far was the 3-0 win over AS Roma. The game was complete from both ends, attack and defence wise, the midfield trio, however, has not given as much solidity and as much attacking impetus.

Real Madrid would be quick to recognize the impact their 4-4-2 had on the squad, same with Ancelotti's 4-4-2. The old tactical idea might just be his saving grace as Marco Asensio has not offered as much, as was expected when he was handed a starting berth in the team and maybe it's time to let Isco continue what he started against AS Roma.

Julen Lopetegui has a lot of thinking to do as he faces Barça

If Julen Lopetegui loses the match, his Real Madrid career may well be over before it has truly begun.

Several reports say that Florentino Perez is angry at what he's been seeing of late and the longer that goes on, the quicker Julen might end up following the path of his fellow Spaniard, Rafa Benitez, who was out of the hotseat before he even got comfortable sitting.