Julian Brandt: Where does the German fit in at Borussia Dortmund?

Brandt was part of the German side that crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Back in May, 2018, Joachim Low sprung a surprise when he decided to include Julian Brandt in his 2018 FIFA World Cup squad. Though not many questioned the footballing merit of the youngster, the fact that his inclusion coincided with the omission of Leroy Sane meant that there were plenty of groans from the German faithful.

The Germans endured a wretched campaign in Russia, acrimoniously bowing out at the round robin stage. Unsurprisingly, fingers were pointed at those who went to the mega event and praises were sung of those who didn’t. Brandt, unfortunately, fell into the former category, despite having been a flickering spark in an otherwise dreary, drab and dubious defence of their title.

Inevitably, the youngster wilted a touch under the pressure at the start of the 2018-19 club season. At times, he looked lost, wondering if he could ever let go of the unwarranted attention and the subsequent criticism he received. Yet, things changed for the better at the start of 2019.

A superb second half of last term allowed Brandt to invite suitors for a move away from Bayer Leverkusen this summer and like many a time before, Borussia Dortmund swooped in to acquire an immensely talented individual.

Brandt joined Dortmund a couple of months back

Thus, when the 2019-20 season dawns, the youngster would be lining up alongside Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Mario Gotze, hoping to end Dortmund’s wait for the Bundesliga crown.

However, with the German joining a squad bristling with potential, one is inevitably led to the question of what role he might fulfil in Lucien Favre’s side.

Over the years, Brandt has primarily functioned as a winger, capable of playing on either flank. Blessed with searing pace and nifty footwork, the German has often been looked upon as one of the speed merchants with the ability to whip in devilish crosses and being on the end of those on other occasions.

Yet, in the latter half of last season, Peter Bosz identified that the youngster’s best position could be in the middle of the park. At 6ft 1in, the German does indeed boast of the physique to operate as a central midfielder and he isn’t too shabby in possession. Moreover, his propensity to pick the right pass at the right moment was utilised excellently by Leverkusen last season.

Brandt was brilliant in the second half of last season

Hence, one feels that his best role moving forward would be that of a central midfielder. And, one reckons that he could scale another peak at Dortmund.

Last season, the team from the industrial heartland of Germany raced out of the blocks. Their swift start to the season coupled with Bayern Munich’s sluggishness through 2018 meant that Dortmund sat pretty at the perch of the table.

Favre’s men specialised in quick transitions with their wide players proving a menace for each side in the division. Paco Alcacer, Reus and Sancho wreaked havoc as teams were left chasing shadows, especially when Dortmund’s flying forwards were on song.

However, as the season progressed, teams started adopting a slightly different approach to tackle Dortmund. Sides began sitting deeper and allowed Favre’s troops to have more of the ball in midfield. With their forwards no longer enjoying the space behind the opposition’s defensive line, Dortmund’s end product dwindled significantly, eventually making them relinquish their hold at the top of the Bundesliga.

Through the majority of the 2018-19 term, Favre preferred using two outright holding midfielders in Thomas Delaney and Witsel. Though the latter is the owner of a decent passing range, the former is as defensive a defensive midfielder can be. Unsurprisingly, they suffered when midfield creativity was the only way to unlock opposition defences.

Yet, the arrival of Brandt could be the tonic to that particular ailment. The summer addition is extremely composed on the ball and possesses exemplary vision too. After his switch to a more central role last term, the German conjured 8 assists and 4 goals in 15 games, suggesting that he has the tools to inject the midfield impetus Dortmund are craving for.

Brandt is also brilliant in 1v1 situations and can make surging runs from the centre of the pitch. The above would allow the rest of Dortmund’s attackers a bit more space, leading to creation of more goal-scoring opportunities.

Additionally, the German could develop as the ideal foil for Witsel, allowing the Belgian to dictate play from deep and shield the back four while the former takes care of the creative burden.

Thus, at this juncture, it seems that Brandt’s best position in Favre’s system could be as a central midfielder. And though the youngster can man either flank if required, one reckons that he could provide more output if deployed centrally.

A couple of months ago, not many across Europe batted an eyelid when Brandt completed his move to Dortmund. Yet, the German could prove to be one of the more influential signings across the continent.

And while he might not be the ‘big-name signing’ to get fans off their seats, he certainly is a footballer one would want to keep one’s eyes on.

After all, the industrial region of Germany is on the verge of creating a domestic title-winning machine and fittingly, a German could end up being the most vital component.