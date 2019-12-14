Jurgen Klopp and James Milner sign respective contract extensions, Adam Lallana tipped to leave in summer: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 14th December 2019

The signing of Takumi Minamino in January is imminent with the new signing all but announced officially. The fact that Jurgen Klopp has just extended his contract with the Reds show that their business in the winter transfer window might not be done yet.

The Premier League club had a relatively quiet summer transfer window but that has not stopped them from emerging as the best in the league. Liverpool are the only side to remain unbeaten in the EPL and they currently command a comfortable lead over second-placed Leicester City. As the start of the winter transfer window approaches, let us look at the transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Jurgen Klopp signs contract extension until 2024

Klopp's career at Liverpool has been pretty successful so far. Last season, he guided the Reds to the UEFA Champions League title and this season, Liverpool are on course to winning the Premier League trophy.

Before managing the Reds, the German was in charge of Borussia Dortmund for seven years and won five trophies during that period. Speaking about his extension, the 52-year-old explained,

“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve."

"This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving."

James Milner will stay for another two more seasons

On the same day Klopp extended his contract, Milner had also done the same. The Liverpool vice-captain will stay on with the club for another two more seasons until 2022. This comes after months of speculation that the 33-year-old could leave on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has made 21 appearances across all competitions this season, scored three goals and laid four assists for his team.

Delighted to be staying at this great club for another 2 years. Would be nice if we can celebrate with another 3 points tomorrow 👊🏻🔴🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/y9X0pYJcEb — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 13, 2019

Adam Lallana set to leave in the summer

According to The Athletic, Lallana is expected to leave Liverpool after his contract comes to an end in the summer. The report from James Pearce stated,

"I'm not sure if [Minamino] is viewed as the Lallana replacement but it certainly strengthens that area of the squad."

"Lallana will leave at the end of the season."

The 31-year-old will be able to hold talks with other clubs over a possible move this January if the Reds do not extend his contract.

Throughout the past two seasons, Lallana's career was marred by injuries. This resulted in him making just 16 appearances last season. Liverpool have a plethora of midfield options and it appears unlikely that Lallana will stay on any further.